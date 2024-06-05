Pulaski Co. wins, advances to State Semis

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing at historic Calfee Park and enduring a rainstorm that delayed the game for an hour, the Pulaski County Cougars continued their winning ways Tuesday, defeating the Flying Flucos of Fluvanna County, 12-5 in a Class 3 State Quarterfinal game.

After going three-up-and-three-down in the top of the first, a rain storm hit Calfee Park and the tarp had to be placed over the infield. When play resumed the Cougars went three-up-and- three-down.

They got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second as Ethan Tickle singled, Chase Lawrence walked and Andrew Newberry reached on an error allowing Tickle to score.

Fluvanna (18-6) would answer with two runs in the top of the third, as Cam Via walked, stole second and Sam Loving singled him in. Loving would eventually score on a Cody Peck single.

Pulaski County (16-10) would retake the lead in the bottom of the third as they scored eight runs, sending 14 batters to the plate to take a commanding 9-2 lead. Senior Gabe Huff knocked in three of those eight with two singles and scored a run. Lawrence, Newberry, Auston Wilson, Brogan Epperly and Zack Dalton all had an RBI in the inning.

Cole Hutton was the starting and winning pitcher for the Cougars as he went 4.1 innings. He gave up just three hits, struck out three and walked six. Epperly came on in relief facing 13 batters, going 2.2 innings. He allowed one run on three hits.

Fluvanna would push across two runs in their half of the fifth to cut the deficit to 9-4, but the Cougars would answer with two in their half of the fifth as Seth Carter and Aiden Whitlock both knocked in a run. They would score a lone run in the bottom of the sixth when Newberry walked, and scored on a fielder’s choice by Gabe Huff.

Huff finished the game with three hits, four RBI and two runs scored. The Cougars had just five hits for the game. Huff’s three, Seth Carter and Ethan Tickle had one each. The Cougars were patient at the plate as they drew 10 walks and they also were hit-by-a-pitch five times.

“This team has worked hard and they have improved as the season went along,” said Cougar head coach Greg Allen. He then said, “Hutton (Cole) kept us in this game on the mound. He had given us chances to win games all season and Epperly (Brogan) pitched well in relief. These guys have had intent to improve at every practice and I’m so proud of them.”

The Cougars with the win will now advance to state semi-finals that will be played at Monticello High School on Friday, June 7 @ 2 pm. Monticello High School is located in Albemarle County outside Charlottesville.

The Cougars will face York (Yorktown). York is 17-9 on the season.

Fluvanna 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 – 5

Pulaski Co. 0 1 8 0 2 1 x – 12

Fluvanna – LP – Via

Pulaski Co. – WP – Hutton

Fluvanna 5 runs, 6 hits, 3 errors, 9 LOB

Pulaski Co. 12 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 9 LOB