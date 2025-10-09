Pulaski Council Updated on Land Sales, Firearms Purchase

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Pulaski Town Council received updates on the survey and disposition of several small parcels of Town-owned land and on the Police Department’s intent to purchase new side arms.

The sale of small tracts of Town owned property to adjacent property owners, was approved by Council on September 16th. Sale of the properties were intended to correct encroachments of structures upon the Town’s 176 acre site bordering Memorial Drive and Route 11. Upon purchase, the parcels would be added to the property of the adjacent owners.

Austin Painter, Project Manager told Council that a surveyor had been on site and had surveyed the properties. Referring to the preliminary plat in the meeting packet, Painter said it would represent the boundary adjustments and that language was being finalized which would be added to the plat. He hoped that the documents could be finalized and sent to the attorneys by the end of the week for them to finish out the deeds and closing statement documents. This would be followed by a review of the documents and getting the signatures of all relevant parties to complete the sale.

Councilman Joel Burchett asked if the property owners were in agreement. Painter responded that he had talked at length with every property owner and all had signed a letter of commitment to purchase the properties. He asked that if anyone had any further questions to contact him.

Council next received an update on new side arms for the Police Department.

Town Manager Todd Day said that there had been incidents across the country involving the 40 caliber, Sig Sauer P320 service pistol discharging without cause. Interim Police Chief Mike Parmelee added that there had been incidents across the country where the firearm had discharged without the officer touching it or had discharged in its holster.

One Federal agency had banned the firearm from being used by its personnel, while a Federal judge ordered one police department not to carry the firearm.

The Police Department had sent two officers for a firearms training class at Cardinal Academy, but were told that their P320 firearm was not authorized for use on their range. Academy personnel offered to loan them weapons that they had for the training.

Parmelee said the Department had not had any issues.

The weapons had all been inspected but it could not afford the potential civil liability. Councilwoman Sunshine Cope asked if the Department allowed officers to carry a weapon of their choice. Parmelee replied that the Town issued each officer a sidearm.

Town Manager Day said that after looking at several firearms, the Department had chosen to acquire the 9mm Glock G45. Day said the Town would go through the procurement process and had received guidelines from Glock on how they contact dealers. Parmelee added that bids went out that day to four or five vendors.

Councilman Burchett asked how many Sig Sauers does the Town have; what would become of them; and would the Town get any reimbursement. Day responded that he had not yet talked to the Chief and that Sig Sauer was denying any fault with the weapons.

Councilman Steve Erickson asked if any of the bids would take trade-ins even if the pistols were less desirable. Parmelee said he did not have that information yet. He had spoken to a local gun shop owner who was not interested. Parmelee said he had also spoken to a sales person from Southern Police Supply, but it was too early to tell if they would agree to a trade-in. If there were trade-ins, Parmelee said the value of the side arms would be “surprisingly low,” less than $200 per pistol.

Councilman Erickson asked if ammunition for the Glock’s was included in the bid. Parmelee said no, but the Department still had some unopened cases of 40 caliber ammunition which he anticipated could be used in a trade-in to replenish the Department’s supply of 9mm ammunition. Manager Day added that he would be discussing the disposal of the current side arms with Parmelee and that there were other routes, such as auctions that could be considered.

“We’re going to do everything we can to protect the officers and get them safe gear,” he said.

Council also received updates concerning the Senior Center and the Fine Arts Center.

Amy Hopkins, Senior Center Director told Council about upcoming events at the center among which were a health presentation by Carilion on strokes and a Halloween costume contest. Hopkins said the Center worked to provide activities for persons ranging in age from their fifties to one person age 95.

“It’s just a good place for the community and the seniors to come. I think it’s really thrived here in the last few years and I’m happy with it” she said.

Council next heard from John Ross, President of the Fine Arts Center who thanked Council for their support. He said that the recent “Rhythm by the Rails” event had the largest turnout to date and had a variety of artistic and musical offerings. Ross credited Executive Director Brandon Phillips for the success of the event and introduced him to Council. Phillips again thanked Council for their support of the Center and said attendance at this year’s festival was up some 25 percent. He reviewed the various musical and artistic offerings of the event including the “Community Canvas,” which was on display at the Fine Arts Center. He also thanked Parks and Trails Manager Nate Repass for his invaluable assistance and said the next event, which he anticipated would be bigger and better, would be held on August 8, 2026.

In other business, Council approved Resolution 2025-26 appropriating funds from donations and grants to the current Town budget as follows: $1,000 in donations to Special Events; $500 donation to the Knox Box Contributions; $250 in donations to the Senior Center; and $50,000 from a SERCAP grant for a total of $51,750. Manager Day recognized Austin Painter for his work in securing the SERCAP grant for the Town.

During the Council Comments period, Councilman Brooks Dawson said he had several citizens comment about shoplifting in the Town and asked about a review of Town ordinances to see if enforcement for shoplifting could be taken a step further. He said that he wanted to make sure the Police Department had the needed enforcement tools to address the problem.

Councilman Steven Erickson said he had a concern that Department Heads may be operating under old directives or policies made prior to Manager Day’s arrival. Given that an issue had come up, he urged Department Heads to contact the Town Manager if there was a question on a policy or directives that applied to them.

Town Manager Day reported that the Town was currently working with the Pulaski County Public Schools about having a student representative to the Town from the school system as part of an effort to increase Town partnerships with the school system. Day also told Council that due to the damage to the Christmas lights by the trees in Jackson Park, most of the existing lights were destroyed, but that enough had been salvaged to light the two large pines. However, in cooperation with the welding department in the school system, new decorative trees were being prepared for display in the park during the holidays.

Council was told that the annual Pulaski Fire Parade would be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, starting at 7:00 p.m. and that there would be a Homecoming Parade for Pulaski County High School starting at 6:00 pm on Monday, October 13, 2025 in Downtown Pulaski.

The next regular meeting of the Pulaski Town Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 in the Council Chambers of the Town Municipal Building at 42 First Street, N.W.