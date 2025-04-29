Pulaski County announces grand re-launch of Evelyn Alexander Waterpark

A Ribbon Cutting Celebration Set for Wednesday, June 4th

Pulaski County, Virginia is proud to announce the highly anticipated ribbon cutting of the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark on Wednesday, June 4th, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at Randolph Park. This momentous event marks the rebirth of a cherished community destination, originally established in 2000 and tragically lost to a fire in May 2023. Now, following an inspiring effort to rebuild, the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark returns as a symbol of unity, resilience, and renewal—enhanced with modern amenities, upgraded facilities, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Thanks to the determined efforts of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, county leadership, dedicated staff, and community support, the waterpark returns with thoughtful enhancements and a renewed commitment to providing accessible, family-friendly fun for all.

“This isn’t just a reopening—it’s also a powerful reminder of what our community can accomplish when we come together,” said Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “We’ve effectively transformed a moment of loss, into an opportunity to continue a great legacy and deliver an even better customer experience for our citizens and visitors.”

“This project reflects the strength of our community spirit and delivers on the Board’s commitment to investing in the quality of life for Pulaski County families,” said Laura Walters, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “The Evelyn Alexander Waterpark is more than a public recreational facility—it’s a symbol of hope, perseverance, and pride in our County we call home.”

“We’re beyond excited to welcome the community back to a space that means so much to so many,” said Shay Dunnigan, Director of Parks and Recreation. “From swim lessons to night swims, this waterpark has created countless memories—and we can’t wait to help create even more with these incredible new features.”

Facility Enhancements Include:

· Revitalized Pool Features

A completely replastered pool offering a smoother, safer swimming experience

offering a smoother, safer swimming experience Refurbished pool toys and a fully refreshed waterpark slide

and a fully refreshed Brand-new, modernized shading structures and private cabana options to increase guest comfort and relaxation

· Newly Constructed Pool House Building

Enhanced restrooms with private showers for improved convenience and guest experience

for improved convenience and guest experience Year-round access to facilities, including a newly constructed and enlarged covered pavilion , designed to accommodate more patrons and host events throughout all seasons

to facilities, including , designed to accommodate more patrons and host events throughout all seasons A streamlined ticketing and admission process to ensure a quicker and more efficient entry experience

to ensure a quicker and more efficient entry experience Two new food truck pads, bringing opportunities for delicious local flavors and variety options to the waterpark all summer long

According to Anthony Akers, Assistant County Administrator, this celebration also honors Evelyn Alexander, a visionary community member whose generous land donation made Randolph Park—and the waterpark—possible. “Her dream was to create a place where children could learn to swim and families could come together. That dream lives on in the revitalized space that continues to proudly bear her name.”

Event Details:

What: Evelyn Alexander Waterpark Relaunch Celebration

When: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Where: Evelyn Alexander Waterpark, Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin VA

The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, light refreshments, and waterpark facility tours. All are invited to experience the exciting new chapter of this cherished community space.

The waterpark will officially open for seasonal operations on Sunday, June 8th at 1:00 PM.

Guests are encouraged to return and enjoy the new amenities all summer long.

For more information, please contact Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Director, Shay Dunnigan, at 540.994.2587.