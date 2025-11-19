Pulaski County Announces Holiday Events: Christmas in the Park and Randolph Park in Lights

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. — Pulaski County will kick off the holiday season with two community events at Randolph Park: Pulaski County Christmas in the Park on Friday, Dec. 5, and the season-long Randolph Park in Lights experience beginning the same evening.

Christmas in the Park will take place Dec. 5 from 6–9 p.m. and will begin with the 3rd annual Pulaski County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Randolph Park Gazebo. The ceremony will feature musical performances by the Pulaski County Middle School Choir and a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will officially light the 2025 Pulaski County Christmas Tree.

“We are incredibly proud to bring even more holiday cheer to Randolph Park this year,” said Erika Tolbert, Pulaski County Director of Tourism. “We hope Christmas in the Park will become a cherished family tradition, and the expansion of Randolph Park in Lights will offer families and visitors a magical experience all season long.”

Following the tree lighting ceremony, families may enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the park, including horse and carriage rides by Suthers Carriage Rides, sugar cookie decorating with Mom’n’ems Eats and Sweets, s’mores by the fire, and collect a stuffed toy at the Stuffy Station sponsored by TekniPlex. Children will also be able to write letters to Santa and send them to the North Pole. Curtis Crowder from 107/1 PSK will also collect new toy donations for Toys for Tots.

Professional photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available from Clix Blacksburg, sponsored by All Points Broadband. Mountain 2 Island will also be on-site selling fresh Christmas trees and wreaths for the season.

Food and refreshments will be provided by American Dream Food Truck and Johnny Ray’s Funnel Cakes, offering dinner items, hot chocolate, and desserts. Toasty beverages to keep the whole family warm will be offered by Space Rabbit Coffee. And, guests can warm up by the fire with seasonal adult beverages—featuring local wines and craft beer from Long Way Brewing.

Guests are encouraged to explore the newly expanded Randolph Park in Lights displays debuting that evening to continue alongside the beloved DAK Lights show, a long-standing local tradition.

“I am so excited to see new memories created this season at Randolph Park!” said Ciara Sanders, Programs and Activities Manager for Pulaski County Parks & Recreation. “Come bundled up and ready for holiday cheer. Our festive events are full of community spirit and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Randolph Park in Lights, sponsored by Lowe’s in Fairlawn, will run throughout the holiday season. The expanded light display will illuminate the walking track, providing a festive walk-through experience paired with nightly DAK Lights performances that is already on everyone’s holiday activities list. On Friday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 19, American Dream Food Truck and Johnny Ray’s Funnel Cakes will return with dinner, hot chocolate, and sweet treats. Load up the car, grab a bite, and have the ultimate holiday experience!

Visitors are invited to stroll the walking track, enjoy the holiday displays, and take in the sights and sounds of Randolph Park in Lights and DAK Lights throughout the season on weeknights from 5:30–10 p.m. and weekends from 5:30–11 p.m.