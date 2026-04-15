Pulaski County Announces Inaugural Restaurant Week, Invites Local Restaurants to Participate

PULASKI, Va. — Pulaski County Small Business Solutions and Pulaski County Tourism are excited to announce the launch of Pulaski County Restaurant Week, a new initiative designed to celebrate the county’s diverse dining scene while encouraging residents and visitors to explore local restaurants.

Scheduled to take place June 1-7, 2026, Restaurant Week will showcase a variety of culinary experiences across Pulaski County. Participating restaurants will have the opportunity to feature special menus, signature dishes or exclusive promotions, giving diners a reason to try something new while supporting local businesses.

“Restaurant Week is a great way to highlight the quality and variety of our local restaurants while driving traffic through their doors,” said Erika Tolbert, tourism director for Pulaski County. “We want to encourage both visitors and residents to experience more by exploring the incredible dining options we have right here in our community.”

Lydia Crockett, director of Small Business Solutions for Pulaski County, emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses through initiatives like Restaurant Week. “Our local restaurants are essential to Pulaski County’s economy and community identity,” Crockett said. “Restaurant Week provides an opportunity to spotlight these businesses, attract new customers and create meaningful economic impact for our small business community.”

Local restaurant owners and managers interested in participating are encouraged register at www.tastepcva.org. They may also email info@tastepcva.org for more information. There is no cost to participate.

Additional details, including a list of participating restaurants and featured menus, will be announced closer to the event.

For more information about Pulaski County Restaurant Week, visit www.tastepcva.org.