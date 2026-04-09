Pulaski County Boys Dominate, King Powers Girls at Salem Quad Meet

By Head Coach Britney Hodge

Salem, VA — Pulaski County delivered an impressive performance at the Salem Quad Meet on April 8, as the Cougar boys dominated the competition with 80 points while the girls added a solid 42 point showing.

The boys team was powered by standout performances across sprints, distance, jumps, and throws, showcasing both depth and balance. Jackson Squires set the tone early with a first place finish in the 100 meters 11.25 and remained perfect on the day, finishing first in every event he competed in. Squires also played a key role on both winning relay squads, helping lead the 4×100 meter and 4×400-meter teams to victory and proving to be one of the meet’s most impactful performers.

Qyle English added another win in the 110 meter hurdles 19.96, while in the 400 meters, Tanner Linkous continued his strong season with a first place finish in 50.60. Teammate Silas Sweet contributed valuable points with a fourth place finish in the same event. Distance standout Cole Boone controlled the 1600 meters, claiming victory in 4:21.07.

Field events proved to be a major strength for the Cougars. Braxton Merchant had a huge day, winning both the high jump 6-0 and long jump 21-0.5, while also contributing to the winning 4×100-meter relay. Aden Drummonds captured first place in the discus, and David Wright added a runner-up finish in the shot put.

Additional points came from Dorrion Long, who placed in both the long jump and triple jump, while Hunter Johnson and Bryant Nottingham added depth in the horizontal jumps. On the track, Jayden Aviles placed third in the 300 meter hurdles to round out the individual scoring.

Pulaski County’s relay teams sealed the team victory in dominant fashion. The 4×100 meter relay team of Merchant, Nottingham, Squires, and Brayden Snell claimed first place, while the 4×400 meter relay team of Silas Sweet, Tanner Linkous, Jackson Squires, and Cole Boone delivered a statement win in 3:27.68.

On the girls side, Olivia King delivered one of the most impressive performances of the meet, leading Pulaski County with a dominant all around performance. King captured four first-place finishes, winning the 100 meters 13.34 while sweeping the field events with victories in the high jump, long jump, and triple jump. She also added a third place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, accounting for a significant portion of the team’s scoring.

Her versatility and consistency proved crucial for the Cougars, as she set the standard for the girls team throughout the meet.

Beyond King’s performance, several athletes contributed key points. Madison O’Dell scored in both hurdle events, placing third in the 100 meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles. In the throwing events, Saige Hutton and Natalie Kinder provided a strong presence, each scoring in both the discus and shot put. Saige led the group with a pair of third place finishes, while Kinder added two fourth-place efforts. Bailey Dalton also contributed with a fifth place finish in the discus.

With multiple event winners and scoring contributions across the lineup, Pulaski County is on track to have a record breaking season.