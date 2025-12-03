Pulaski County Celebrates Record-Breaking Participation at 3rd Annual Gobble & Wobble 5K

DUBLIN, VA — Despite a bitterly cold and windy Thanksgiving morning, the 3rd Annual Pulaski County Gobble & Wobble 5K brought the community together in record numbers. A total of 722 participants registered for this year’s event—an impressive 14% increase over 2024.

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation, alongside County staff and dedicated volunteers from Pulaski County Proud, welcomed runners, walkers, families, and pups for a spirited start to the holiday. Their commitment and enthusiasm helped make the morning festive despite the challenging weather.

This year’s event showcased participants of all ages and abilities, with the youngest registered just 1 year old and the oldest an inspiring 93 years old. Medals were awarded to the top three male and female finishers across eight age brackets, celebrating achievements from youth competitors to seasoned runners.

The fastest overall time of the morning was delivered by Jonah Morgan, a 16-year-old male who completed the 5K in an impressive 19 minutes and 35 seconds. Additional results can be viewed by visiting www.runroanoke.com

A highlight of the event was the return of the Taste of Pulaski County, featuring eight local businesses showcasing signature treats at tasting stations along the race route. After all votes were tallied, Family Market and Corner Deli emerged as the official winner of the 2025 Taste of Pulaski County, earning a standout 23% of the popular vote. They will receive the event’s traveling award plaque, which they’ll proudly display throughout the coming year until the title is up for grabs again in 2026.

“This event truly showcases the heart of Pulaski County,” said Jenna Kinder, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. “For many families, the Gobble & Wobble has already become a Thanksgiving morning tradition, and it’s incredibly special to watch those memories being made year after year. Parks and Recreation is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our community, and what a sweet opportunity it is to serve in this way—bringing people of all ages together for something active, meaningful, and fun. We are grateful for every participant, volunteer, and partner who helped make this our biggest and most memorable event yet.”

The Gobble & Wobble 5K also supports a meaningful cause. Event proceeds benefit Pulaski Community Partners Coalition, which facilitates and awards scholarships to graduating seniors at Pulaski County High School. Thanks to strong community participation, the 2025 event successfully raised $2,000 toward this initiative.

“The Gobble & Wobble continues to exceed expectations and strengthen the impact we can make for local students,” said Mike Wade, Chair of the Pulaski Community Partners Coalition. “We’re proud to partner with Parks and Recreation on an event that brings joy to families while directly supporting opportunities for our next generation.”

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation also extends special thanks to the Pulaski County High School Media Students, who provided high-quality photography coverage throughout the morning, capturing memorable moments from start to finish.

The department expresses sincere gratitude to the participants, volunteers, business partners, sponsors, and community members whose support continues to grow this Thanksgiving tradition each year.

For more information about upcoming events, stay connected with Pulaski County Parks and Recreation on Facebook by following Pulaski County VA Parks & Rec.