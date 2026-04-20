Pulaski County Emergency Management Announces Youth Firefighter Camp for Rising Eighth Graders

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. — Pulaski County Emergency Management is inviting rising eighth-grade students enrolled in Pulaski County Public Schools to take part in the 2026 Pulaski County Youth Firefighter Camp, scheduled for June 22-26 at Randolph Park in Dublin.

The weeklong camp is designed to give students an exciting, hands-on introduction to the world of fire and emergency services while building leadership, teamwork and confidence. Campers will train alongside local first responders and learn the skills firefighters use every day to protect the community.

Participants will receive certifications in first aid, CPR, and Stop the Bleed. They will also gain an understanding of personal protective equipment, scene safety and chain of command. Campers will also explore fire behavior, fire suppression, wildland firefighting and technical rescue operations, including rope rescue, water rescue and vehicle extrication.

“This camp gives our youth a unique opportunity to step into the boots of a firefighter and experience the dedication, teamwork and service it takes to keep our community safe,” said Brad Wright, emergency management coordinator for Pulaski County. “We hope participants leave with valuable life skills and a spark of interest that could one day lead them to serve their community as firefighters and emergency responders.”

Lunch and snacks will be provided throughout the week. The camp will conclude with a graduation ceremony recognizing participants for their accomplishments and certifications.

The Youth Firefighter Camp is a collaborative effort between Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Fire/Rescue, Pulaski County Public Safety, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation, Pulaski County Public Schools, the Pulaski County Office of Prevention and Recovery, and the Town of Pulaski Fire Department.

Camp participation is free, but space is limited to the first 25 registrants. Registration will be open May 1-31 at www.registration.pulaskicounty.org.

For more information, contact Pulaski County Emergency Management.