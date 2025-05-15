Pulaski County Free Store Launches “Meals in a Bag” Drive to Combat Summer Hunger for Local Kids

As summer approaches, many children in our community face food insecurity due to the absence of school-provided meals. To help bridge this gap, Pulaski County Free Store is organizing the “Meals in a Bag” Drive to collect kid-friendly, shelf-stable foods that will be assembled into ready-to-go meal bags for families in need.

The drive will take place May 17, 2025, from 12 PM to 4 PM, at the Pulaski County Free Store. Located at 650 Giles Avenue, Dublin where community members can drop off donations of essential food items. Recommended contributions include Easy Mac & Cheese cups, granola bars, applesauce or fruit cups, individual cereal boxes, juice boxes, crackers & cheese packs, ramen cups, ready-made meals, and snack packs.

These meal bags will provide local children with accessible and nutritious options during the summer months when school lunches are unavailable . Community support is crucial in ensuring that no child goes hungry.

Collected items will be assembled and distributed through Pulaski County Free Store to families across the area. Community members are encouraged to donate and help make a difference in the lives of local children.

For more information, please contact Pulaski County Free Store at Freestorepc@gmail.com.

Pulaski County Free Store — Helping Kids, One Meal at a Time!