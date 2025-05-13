Pulaski County High School Extends Heartfelt Thanks for a Successful Sports Physical Day

Pulaski County High School would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of Pulaski County Sports Physical Day. This important event would not have been possible without the dedication and generosity of many individuals and organizations.

A very special thank you goes out to Dr. Michael Simpson, who served as the lead physician, heading a team of 12 dedicated doctors. We also extend our appreciation to Dr. Knarr and Dr. Hardee for their invaluable contributions.

Jon Overton and Lynn Monahan of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski played a vital role in organizing the physicians, nurses, physical therapists, and other hospital personnel who offered their expertise throughout the day. We are also grateful to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for supplying the necessary medical materials that helped make this event a success.

Allison Parnell, Pulaski County High School Athletic Trainer, and Jackie Snell worked tirelessly to coordinate rooms, volunteers, and essential resources to ensure a smooth and efficient operation.

PCHS and PCMS Coaches helped to set up and break down the event. Additionally, PCHS CTE Administration and teachers were very generous with their facilities, classrooms and assistance in preparing their areas.

Thanks to the kindness and commitment of over 75 volunteers, 250 student-athletes from Pulaski County received sports physicals. Your time, donations, and efforts are deeply appreciated.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who made this event such a meaningful success for our student-athletes and community.

—

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School