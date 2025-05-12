Pulaski County High School Students Earn National Awards For Community Service Impact

Pictured left to right: Ethan Easter, Anastasia Kilbourne, Isabela Golden, Makenna Stuart, and Colby Gill. (Pulaski County Public Schools)

United Nations Association of the USA Recognizes Youth Leaders Delivering Progress Toward The Global Goals

Pulaski County High School is delighted to announce 5 students are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView in the eighth Annual Community Service Impact Awards. This program, open to all U.S. students, has been designed to connect student community service activities, skill development, and commitment to the Global Goals to transform our world. The Kroger Co. is presenting the sixth annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.

“The Global Goals provide a framework for addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. They also present a unique opportunity to work together to create a better future for everyone,” says Rachel Bowen Pittman, Executive Director of the United Nations Association of the USA. “Youth play a pivotal role in driving change forward, now more than ever. As an intergenerational movement of dedicated Americans, UNA-USA is committed to supporting the work of the vital work of the United Nations and the Global Goals. We are thrilled to partner with InnerView again this year and celebrate the impact youth have made in advancing the Global Goals. Congratulations to this year’s awardees for their dedication and inspired action!”

Student volunteers from Pulaski County High School delivered the most impact for the issue of: Quality Education. Access to quality education is a foundational pillar for sustainable development and community advancement.

“Today’s high school students are stepping up in extraordinary ways to address the critical challenges facing our communities. This year’s awardees—part of a movement that contributed over 2 million hours of time and talent—are not only passionate but also purposeful, using their skills to lead with empathy, innovation, and impact,” says Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies. “It’s an honor to champion these changemakers, celebrate their achievements, and help amplify their voices and service.”

A key artifact students gain through the Award Program is the development of a digital service resume for use in job and college applications to demonstrate personal commitment, 21st century skills, and key areas of interest. The three-tier award program recognizes a range of student achievement: Merit for 30 hours, Honor for 60 hours, and Ambassador for 100 hours of service this school year and special recognition for a focus on Zero Hunger and Zero Waste.

This year’s awardees are as follows: