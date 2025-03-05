Pulaski County High School’s Leading Ten Shine at Indoor State Track & Field Meet

Pulaski County Public Schools

Pulaski County High School’s Track & Field team delivered an outstanding performance at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships, held at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex. The Leading Ten—Nadia Jackson, Johnny Anderson, Cole Boone, Tanner Linkous, Aiden Moore, Bryant Nottingham, Kaleb Sartin, Anius Slaughter, Jackson Squires, and Tanner Toney—showcased their talent, resilience, and record-breaking abilities on the big stage.

Record-Breaking Performances

Cole Boone made history by shattering the All Time National record in the 1,000 meters with a blistering time of 2:20.14, surpassing the previous mark of 2:22.28 set in 2009. Cole finished 12 seconds ahead of second place.

Aiden Moore dominated the shot put, launching a throw of 56-02 to set a new Class 3 Indoor State Meet record. Moore three 3 feet more than his personal best, and seven feet farther than second place.

Standout Finishes

Nadia Jackson cleared 5-0 in the high jump, earning second place with a new personal record.

Tanner Linkous powered through the 500 meters, securing fourth place with a personal best of 1:06.38.

Kaleb Sartin delivered a strong performance in the 55 meters, setting a new PR of 6.66.

Anius Slaughter, placed 8th in the shot put, with a throw of 44′ 6 1/2″.

Relay Team Excellence

The boys’ 4x400m relay team finished 10th just shy of scoring—Bryant Nottingham, Jackson Squires, Tanner Linkous, and Cole Boone set a PR of 3:34.23, just 0.10 seconds shy of breaking the school record.

The boys’ 4x200m relay team faced some setbacks with baton exchanges but remained competitive throughout the race.

With only four athletes scoring points, the boys team finished 7th in a three way tie out of 36 teams!

Pulaski County’s Leading Ten have proven themselves as some of the strongest competitors in the state, setting records and making history. Their hard work, determination, and dedication to the Track & Field continue to bring Cougar Pride to their school and community.

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School