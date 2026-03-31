Pulaski County Invites Community to Help Create VA250 Commemorative Mural

DUBLIN, Va. — Pulaski County VA250 Committee, in partnership with Pulaski County Tourism and Belle Hampton Legacy Center, has been awarded a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to support a community-driven mural project commemorating the county’s role in the American Revolution.

The $3,950 matching grant will fund the creation of a large mosaic mural to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Matching funds are being provided jointly by Pulaski County Tourism and Belle Hampton Legacy Center.

The mural will be installed on the historic barn at Belle Hampton Farm in Dublin, a site deeply connected to the region’s Revolutionary War history. The farm, now 250 years old, is the final resting place of three Revolutionary War soldiers and serves as a powerful symbol of Pulaski County’s early contributions to the nation.

Community participation is at the heart of this project. Members from the community are invited to paint individual tiles that will be incorporated into the final mural design, creating a lasting piece of public art that reflects the voices and creativity of the community.

Beginning April 1, tile-painting opportunities will be available during regular business hours at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern. Additional opportunities to participate will be offered at several upcoming events, including:

May 30 — Spring Fly-In at New River Valley Regional Airport

June 7 — Loyalist Day at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum

June 19 — Juneteenth Celebration at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum

The completed mural will be unveiled during Belle Hampton Legacy Center’s fundraising event, Red, White, & You, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

“This mural is more than a work of art, it is a reflection of our community’s shared history and pride,” said April Martin, Pulaski County VA250 Committee Chair. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, this project gives residents a unique opportunity to connect with our Revolutionary War roots and leave a lasting mark for future generations to experience and appreciate.”

For more information about the VA250 mural project or how to participate, contact Pulaski County Tourism at etolbert@pulaskicounty.org.