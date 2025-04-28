Pulaski County Joins Statewide Effort to Raise Awareness About Fentanyl on April 29th, National Fentanyl Awareness Day

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Pulaski County joins the Commonwealth of Virginia in honoring Virginia Fentanyl Awareness Day as part of the It Only Takes One initiative. This statewide initiative aims to educate parents, caregivers, and communities about the dangers of fentanyl and the life-saving power of prevention through conversation.

“We are proud to stand with the It Only Takes One initiative to raise awareness and open the lines of communication in our community,” said Katie Thompson, Director of the Office of Prevention and Recovery. “By taking simple steps – like sharing information, wearing purple, and providing talking points for teachers, providers, and caregivers – we hope to spark conversations that can save lives.”

Fentanyl is now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., and teens are increasingly at risk from counterfeit pills containing deadly amounts of fentanyl. Nearly 90% of fentanyl overdoses in Virginia are accidental.

The It Only Takes One initiative is championed by the First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services, and the Virginia Department of Health. The initiative spotlights the transformative impact of a single conversation. Through innovative outreach efforts including community roundtable discussions and school partnerships, It Only Takes One empowers parents, educators, and community leaders to share critical information and take preventive action. The message is clear: one proactive step can be the difference between life and death.

For more information about the initiative and how to get involved, visit https://www.itonlytakesone.virginia.gov/.