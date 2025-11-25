Pulaski County meetings, closings for December

Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Conference Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). This Board will maintain recreational, event and entertainment facilities within the County of Pulaski to develop, foster and host sports, events and entertainment activities within and upon the Authority’s facilities and properties in the County.
Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9:00 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street, N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Levi Dalton, Planning/Zoning & GIS Coordinator, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, ldalton@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Monday, December 15, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, December 16, 2025, Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 10:00 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Tuesday, December 16, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 6:00 p.m. (Contact: Levi Dalton, Planning/ Zoning & GIS Coordinator, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, ldalton@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Zoning Appeals considers appeals of the Zoning Administrator’s decisions and the interpretation of the County’s Zoning Ordinances.