Pulaski County meetings in June

Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Conference Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org).
Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Planning & Zoning Director, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Tuesday, June 17, 2025, Pulaski County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 10 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Tuesday, June 17, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Zoning Appeals considers appeals of the Zoning Administrator’s decisions and the interpretation of the County’s Zoning Ordinances.
Thursday, June 19, 2025, Pulaski County Offices will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in observance of Juneteenth. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be open and garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
Monday, June 23, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Administration Conference Room, Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility, 7797 Mason Street, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7351 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Village Oaks Plaza, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-633-5146). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.