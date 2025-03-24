Pulaski County Middle school wins Truliant Foundation grant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Truliant Foundation announced today the recipients of its annual Education Grants for public schools serving Truliant member communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Twelve schools in Truliant communities are receiving grants for programs that support transformational education and student success in the classroom. The Truliant Foundation is distributing $45,000 to this year’s winners.

Now in its ninth year, the Education Grants program has provided more than $380,000 to school programs. It is intended to support educational programs for students in grades 6-12 by supplying up to $5,000 to public school teachers with unique ideas promoting student success in the classroom. This year’s winners include Pulaski County Middle School in Pulaski, Va. It will go to the PCMS Math Fair, to create a student-led math fair where 6th graders invite 5th graders to participate in math games, facilitating a smoother transition to middle school.

The winning Truliant Foundation programs focus on media, workforce skills, engineering, robotics, and creative expression. To enhance learning and development, they provide students with hands-on experiences, technology access, and community engagement.

“The Truliant Foundation is proud to support these schools in their innovative efforts to improve learning and success in the classroom,” said Atticus Simpson, executive director of the Truliant Foundation. “We are consistently impressed by the high caliber of ideas presented by educators to provide different, creative and impactful learning programs for the students they serve.”

The Truliant Foundation also contributes to the North Carolina Council on Economic Education (NCCEE). This non-profit organization provides professional training and assistance to help teachers in North Carolina be better prepared to teach economics and personal finance. North Carolina students are required by law to take a personal finance course to graduate from high school.

For additional information, please email foundation@truilantfcu.org.