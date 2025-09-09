Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Announces First-Ever “Nerf Battle in the Ballpark” at Historic Calfee Park

Pulaski County, VA — Pulaski County Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Historic Calfee Park, is excited to announce the first-ever Nerf Battle in the Ballpark, taking place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. Designed for ages 6–12, this one-of-a-kind event will transform Calfee Park into an epic Nerf battleground featuring team challenges, obstacle courses, target zones, prizes, and giveaways.

This event marks a new chapter for Calfee Park, which recently celebrated its 95th anniversary. Traditionally known for baseball, the venue continues to showcase its versatility by welcoming a wide range of community events beyond the ballfield.

“This is a fun and innovative way to bring families and kids together in one of Pulaski County’s most treasured venues,” said Shay Dunnigan, Director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “Nerf Battle in the Ballpark is not only about play and imagination, but also about showing how our local partnerships can create unique opportunities for our community.”

Dunnigan added, “This event expands how we think of recreation. Recreation can be innovative, electrifying, and designed to spark movement and joy in ways people might not expect. We’re excited to keep finding new ways to engage our community.”

JW Martin, General Manager of Calfee Park, added, “Calfee Park has always been a place where memories are made. As we celebrate 90 years of history, we are proud to open the stadium gates to new types of events that engage and excite the community. Nerf Battle in the Ballpark is the perfect example of how this historic ballpark can continue to evolve while serving families in

Pulaski County.”

Parents and spectators are invited to sit in the stands and watch the excitement unfold as kids battle it out on the field.

To make the competition even more thrilling, there will be exciting prizes awarded to battle winners throughout the evening.

Registration for the event is $10 per child, and pre-registration with waiver is required due to limited availability. Participants should bring their own non-electric Nerf blaster, eye protection, and a parent or guardian. Parks and Recreation will provide darts, organized games, and safety supervision.

Whether you’re battling on the field or cheering from the stands, Nerf Battle in the Ballpark promises to be a fun-filled family night out at one of Pulaski County’s most iconic venues.

For more information and to register, visit: www.recreation.pulaskicounty.org