Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department Partners with the Office of Prevention and Recovery to Promote Clean and Healthy Greenspaces Throughout the County

From Pulaski County

As you visit the county parks and trails, and visit the newly opened Evelyn Alexander Waterpark at Randolph Park, you may see new signage promoting “Tobacco-Free Parkland”. Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Office of Prevention and Recovery, have committed to promoting cleaner and healthier outdoor spaces through Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth’s Share the Air campaign.

Share the Air aims to create 100% tobacco and vapor-free parklands by supporting local parks and recreation departments and their governing bodies to adopt comprehensive policies to encourage no tobacco and e- cigarette use in outdoor public areas. These types of policies can help reduce tobacco and vape litter, reduce residents’ exposure to secondhand smoke, and provide positive role modeling for youth who use the parks and greenspaces.

When asked about why he championed this effort, Parks and Recreation Director, Shay Dunnigan said, “The health and well-being of our citizens of all ages is a tenet of Pulaski County leadership. The County’s many and varied outdoor spaces promote exercise, relaxation, and community engagement and we are thrilled to partner with Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth to promote cleaner and healthier playgrounds, parks, and trails for all.” Pulaski County becomes the 28th campaign partner and looks forward to continuing its dedication to spaces that allow residents to gather, get active and enjoy nature in safe, clean, and healthy spaces.