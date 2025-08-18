Pulaski County Parks & Recreation Presents a High-Energy Community Celebration: Boone Dash & Splash – September 27, 2025 at Randolph Park

Pulaski County, VA, August 11, 2025 – Pulaski County Parks and Recreation is proud to announce the inaugural Boone Dash & Splash, a dynamic new event happening Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Randolph Park in Dublin, Virginia. This three-part experience brings together fitness, fun, and local pride—with a special appearance by Pulaski County’s own Cole Boone, one of the nation’s fastest rising track stars.

Best of all? The entire event is free to the public, offering local families and runners of all levels an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration, movement, and community connection.

Cole Boone, now a senior at Pulaski County High School, made national headlines this past indoor track season with a record-breaking performance. He set a national high school record in the 1000 meters with a time of 2:20.14 and went on to win the New Balance Nationals title in the 800 meters, clocking an incredible 1:48.29. His remarkable ascent in the track world earned him a spot on the New Balance high school NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) roster, joining a select group of elite student-athletes recognized for both their athletic achievements and personal character.

“Pulaski County will always be where it all started for me,” said Boone. “Getting to run with local kids, give back, and celebrate together at the same park where I trained as a kid—it means everything.”

The event kicks off with the Lightning Dash, a 1K fun run for children 10 and under, where kids will have the chance to run alongside Boone himself. Each participant receives a ribbon and gets to experience a festive finish-line celebration.

Following the youth dash, participants of all ages can join the Family-Friendly 5K, a scenic run/walk through a mix of paved and trail paths, perfect for casual walkers, beginner runners, and seasoned athletes alike. The 5K will be a timed race professionally managed by Run

Roanoke, adding an official race-day feel for those looking to track their performance or compete.

After the races, the fun continues with the Splash Bash at Evelyn Alexander Waterpark, where event participants enjoy free admission for an afternoon of celebration, including a live DJ, food trucks, and waterslides.

“This event is about more than just racing—it’s about inspiring our youth, celebrating

community, and showcasing what’s possible when we support each other,” said Jenna Kinder,

Assistant Director of Pulaski County Parks & Recreation. “Having Cole lead the day is incredibly special. He’s a role model for kids across the county and proof that big dreams can start right here at home.”

Top 3 finishers in each of the event’s 7 age divisions will receive a New Balance Prize Pack, with first-place winners in each division receiving a pair of New Balance shoes. New Balance, the event’s premier sponsor, is proud to support both Boone and his hometown.

Registration for Boone Dash & Splash is now open. To register or learn more, visit www.recreation.pulaskicounty.org or call 540.994.2623.