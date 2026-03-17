Pulaski County Public Schools Announces “Camp Ignite” – A Free Two-Week Summer Learning Experience

From Tara Grant

Pulaski County Public Schools

Pulaski County Public Schools is excited to announce Camp Ignite, a free, two-week summer program designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and hands-on learning for students across the division.

Camp Ignite will take place June 8–19, 2026, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to rising 1st through rising 8th grade students. The program offers a unique learning experience where students explore new ideas, build skills, and collaborate with peers in an engaging environment.

Unlike traditional summer programs, Camp Ignite focuses on active exploration and project-based learning. Students will participate in creative projects, engineering challenges, and enrichment opportunities designed to inspire curiosity and problem-solving—without worksheets or computers.

Each morning, students will enjoy Splash & Swim sessions at Randolph Park, made possible through a partnership with Pulaski Parks and Recreation. Afternoons will feature exciting hands-on learning experiences at local schools.

Camp activities include:

Project-Based Learning experiences

LEGO robotics and engineering challenges

3-D printing and technology exploration

Investigation stations for inquiry and discovery

Fine arts, band, and music opportunities

Daily student clubs and enrichment activities

Elementary students will attend camp at Pulaski Elementary School, while middle school students will attend Pulaski Middle School. Transportation will be provided.

Enrollment is limited to ensure a high-quality experience for all participants. Camp Ignite will serve up to 300 elementary students and 200 middle school students, and registration will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Camp Ignite is designed to give students an unforgettable start to summer,” said district leaders. “We want students to explore their curiosity, build friendships, and experience learning in a way that is creative, active, and joyful.”

Families interested in registering their student should complete the Camp Ignite registration form. After registering, families will receive confirmation and additional details about the program.

For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school.