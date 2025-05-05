Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation Partners with The Conery and American Dream Food Truck for “Scoops for Scholars” Fundraiser

The Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation is thrilled to invite the community to a night of sweet treats, great food, and meaningful impact at the upcoming “Scoops for Scholars” fundraiser on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Conery in Draper.

The Conery will donate 10% of all event sales directly to the Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation. The proceeds will help fund scholarships, educator grants, specialized student needs, and other educational initiatives that benefit Pulaski County students.

“We are so excited to see local businesses joining us to support Pulaski County students,” said Chris Stafford, executive director of the Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation. “Families won’t want to miss this delicious opportunity to invest in the future of our students.”

Adding even more flavor to the evening, Mountain 2 Island’s American Dream Food Truck will be on-site offering dinner options for families and guests. The food truck will also donate 10% of all sales to the Education Foundation, doubling the community’s opportunity to give back.

Bring your friends, bring your appetite, and join us for a night of fun, food, and community spirit all in support of our students’ dreams.

For more information, please visit www.pcpsef.org or follow Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation on social media.

Let’s scoop up success and serve up support — one bite at a time!