Pulaski County School Board to Meet October 14



The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for a regular school board meeting at the Pulaski County School Board office located at 100 Northwood Drive, Pulaski, Virginia, 24301. There will be a Ribbon Cutting for the new School Board Office at 4:00 p.m. and an Open House at 4:30 p.m.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams

The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.

http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

