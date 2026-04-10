Pulaski County shares construction progress on Sportsplex

Pulaski County Sportsplex Project on Schedule to be Completed in Fall of 2026

Pulaski County, VA – April 10, 2026 – The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is excited to provide an official update on the highly anticipated Pulaski County Sportsplex project – a transformational investment in indoor recreation, sports tourism, entertainment and community wellness. The project is progressing on schedule and is expected to open in the Fall of 2026.

The 165,000 – square-foot indoor facility is quickly taking shape and remains on target for a substantial completion in September, and a subsequent grand opening to be announced with a target of October of 2026. Once complete, the Pulaski County Sportsplex will serve as a robust community recreation and wellness center, as well as a premier destination venue for sports tourism and entertainment activities and events.

“We have been diligently working to ensure this project remains on time, on scope and on budget, and we are proud to report that all three of these objectives are being met at this time”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “It has taken a team approach to creatively and resourcefully work through some of the challenges faced when converting a manufacturing facility of this size into such a dynamic and versatile space, and we are very pleased with the teamwork and progress being made.”

As construction continues, planning is actively underway for facility operations, pricing and programming. The Sportsplex will bring a wide range of employment opportunities, including:

Operational roles

Program, Membership and Event Coordinators

Guest Services and Front Desk staff

Environmental Services staff

Part-time and seasonal event staff

(Job postings are expected to begin approximately three (3) months prior to the facility opening.)

The County is also developing affordable, flexible and inclusive membership options to meet the needs of our residents and visitors. Planned offerings may include:

Resident and Non-Resident memberships

Individual and Family Plans

Youth and Senior options

Daily Admission and drop-in access

It is important to the Board of Supervisors that the Sportsplex’s membership models are intentionally designed to ensure affordability for residents while supporting the long-term sustainability of the facility. Additional premium options and program-based add-ons may be available for those seeking enhanced experiences. More detailed pricing, packages, and early membership opportunities will be released in the coming months, well ahead of the facility’s opening.

Additional public communications will be shared in the months leading up to project completion. Pulaski County’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Sports & Entertainment Department will be providing further details on membership rates, program offerings, job opportunities and scheduled sports and entertainment events.

“The Board of Supervisors are very appreciative of the roles and work the Sports Tourism & Entertainment Authority (STEA) and the Economic Development Authority (EDA) are putting into this important project and the efforts of the County Administration team is providing to help guide this important community project on to completion”, stated Laura Walters, Chair, Board of Supervisors. “The Sportsplex is expected to have a lasting impact on our community by expanding recreational opportunities for all ages, attracting tournaments and visitors to the area, supporting our local businesses, and creating a central hub for more community engagement.”