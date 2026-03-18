Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Chamber of Commerce to Host First Business Safety Summit

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and New River Community College, is proud to announce the first Business Safety Summit, to be held at New River Community College’s Edwards Hall. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and New River Community College, is proud to announce the first Business Safety Summit, to be held at New River Community College’s Edwards Hall.

This free event is open to all business owners, industry providers, managers, and company executives throughout Pulaski County and the surrounding region. The goal of the summit is to strengthen collaboration between local law enforcement and the business community by sharing practical strategies to enhance safety, security, and preparedness.

Attendees will hear from a lineup of local and regional speakers covering topics such as:

Current crime trends targeting local businesses

Theft, fraud, and property crime prevention

Financial fraud current trends and prevention

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles

Emergency response and preparedness strategies

“The safety and success of our local businesses go hand in hand,” said Samantha Edwards, Executive Director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is proud to partner with the Sheriff’s Office and New River Community College to provide our business community with valuable tools, resources, and direct access to local experts. When our businesses feel informed and prepared, our entire community benefits.”

“This event is about partnership,” said Sheriff Worrell. “When law enforcement, business leaders, and community partners come together, we create a safer environment for everyone who lives, works, and does business in Pulaski County.”

The Business Safety Summit represents a collaborative effort among the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, and New River Community College, which is hosting the event at Edwards Hall.

Event Details:

📍 Location: New River Community College – Edwards Hall

📅 Date: April 8th 2026

🕒 Time: 8:00am – 3:30pm

Registration information will be available through the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.