Pulaski County to Host Annual July 4th Veterans Remembrance Ceremony

Pulaski County will host its annual July 4th Veterans Remembrance Ceremony at noon on Friday, July 4, on the lawn of the Old Pulaski County Historic Stone Courthouse, located at 52 West Main Street in downtown Pulaski.

The public is invited to attend this patriotic observance, which honors local veterans and active military service members.

This year’s ceremony will feature guest speaker Carol Amorosi, an award-winning author, amateur historian, traveler and Celtic enthusiast. Amorosi will speak on the 1775 Fincastle Resolutions and the local men who signed the historic document in the lead-up to the American Revolutionary War. Following the ceremony, Amorosi will be available for a book signing and to meet with attendees.

The event is sponsored by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County Courthouses Exhibits Committee. Participating in the ceremony will be members of VFW Post #1184, Dublin American Legion Post #58, the Wilderness Road Chorus of the New River Valley, bugler Kevin Faller, and bagpiper Andrew Meeks. The ceremony will also include a 21- gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Complimentary refreshments will be served, and guided tours of the historic courthouse will be offered by members of the Courthouses Exhibits Committee.

The ceremony will take place rain or shine on the courthouse lawn. Limited seating will be provided; attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Join us for this meaningful Independence Day event to honor veterans, reflect on Pulaski County’s heritage, and celebrate the nation’s founding.