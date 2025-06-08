Pulaski County Track & Field Impress at Class 3A State Championships

Pulaski County’s Track & Field team capped off a stellar season with an impressive showing at the VHSL Class 3A State Championships, marked by record-breaking performances, personal bests, and strong finishes across the board. The Cougar boys team placed 6th overall with 32 points, a testament to their depth, grit, and relentless work ethic. The girls team scored 2.5 points in the meet.

Leading the way was junior Cole Boone, who made state history in the 800-meter run. Boone surged to the front early and never let up, crossing the line in a jaw-dropping 1:48.48—shattering the previous Class 3A state record of 1:51.05, set in 2014 by Derek Holdsworth of Lafayette. Boone’s commanding performance was one of the fastest in Virginia high school history.

Boone wasn't alone on the podium—Tanner Linkous, also a junior, ran a phenomenal race to claim second place in the 800m with a personal best of 1:55.54, giving Pulaski County a rare and impressive 1–2 finish in the event.

The dynamic duo teamed up with Silas Sweet and freshman Jackson Squires in the 4x400m relay, finishing 7th overall and resetting the school record with a time of 3:25.15. The previous record, set just a week earlier at Regionals by Boone, Linkous, Bryant Nottingham, and Squires, was once again broken on the biggest stage.

In the field events, senior Aiden Moore earned a second-place finish in the shot put, throwing a strong 53′ 0½”. Sophomore Anius Slaughter, the youngest competitor in both the shot put and discus, placed 12th in shot with a throw of 42′ 6½”, and followed that up with a 10th-place finish in the discus, throwing 135′ 3″. Moore also competed in discus, placing 13th with a mark of 127′ 4″.

In the high jump, Pulaski found more success. Senior Nadia Jackson cleared 4’10”, placing 6th in her final competition before heading to Radford University to compete at the collegiate level. Junior Braxton Merchant leapt to a 5th-place finish, clearing an impressive 6’2″.

Sprinter Tanner Toney ran a personal-best 22.62 in the 200-meter dash, continuing his breakout season. Toney also led off the 4x100m relay team, which included Braxton Merchant, Bryant Nottingham, and Andrew Allen. The group finished 14th overall with a time of 44.35, going up against the fastest squads in the state.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Olivia King delivered a strong performance in the 300m hurdles, running a personal best of 49.15 to place 12th overall.

With medalists, record-setters, and young athletes gaining valuable state experience, Pulaski County Track & Field proved they’re a force to be reckoned with. The Cougars’ 6th-place team finish and standout performances signal a bright future ahead—one built on speed, strength, and championship-level drive.