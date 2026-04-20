Pulaski County Track & Field: Podium Finishes and State Qualifiers at Emory & Henry

(Natalie Kinder, Saige Hutton, Coach Eric Berry, Aden Drummonds, and Andrew Allen after a successful second place finish)

By Britney Hodge

Head Coach

MATTHEWS, NC / EMORY, VA — It was a historic weekend for Cougar Track and Field, the program split its forces to deliver elite performances across two states. While the distance squad was busy shattering personal records at the prestigious Asics Carolina Distance Carnival, the rest of the team powered through a massive 21 school field at the Blue & Gold Classic to secure a third place podium finish for the boys, and a sixth place finish for the girls.

Boone and Distance Crew Set the Pace in Matthews

The weekend kicked off with a statement from the Cougars’ distance specialists at the Asics Carolina Distance Carnival. Facing off against some of the top talent in the country, Cole Boone delivered a masterpiece in the 800 meter, finishing 2nd overall with a blistering 1:50.70. Boone proved his range the following day, clocking a 4:11.84 in a deep 1600 meter field.

The record breaking pace continued throughout the group as Cecil Black achieved a perfect weekend sweep by recording new personal bests in both the 800 meter and the 1600 meter, while Carson Richardson joined the record breaking run with a personal best of 2:23.72 in the 800 meter.Tanner Linkous dipped under the elusive two minute barrier in the 800 meter with a finish of 1:59.33.

Merchant and Squires Fuel Podium Finish at Emory & Henry

Back in Virginia, the Pulaski County boys’ team put on a clinical performance to finish 3rd out of 20 teams. This effort was spearheaded by a dominant display from Braxton Merchant, who was virtually untouchable in the field events. Merchant claimed first place in both the High Jump 6’4″ and the Long Jump 22’4″, notably setting a new personal record in the high jump. His leap in the long jump, combined with a sharp 11.23 in the 100m, officially secured his qualification for the State Championships in both events.

Equally vital to the Cougars’ podium finish was the explosive sprinting of Jackson Squires. Squires delivered a masterful performance in the short sprints, successfully qualifying for the State Championships in both the 100m and 200m dashes. His ability to score heavily in multiple events was the engine behind the boys’ third place trophy.

The scoring depth was further bolstered by Anius Slaughter, who took 2nd in Discus and 3rd in Shot Put, and Silas Sweet, who secured 4th in the 400 meter. Tanner Toney also added his name to the state roster in the 100 meter dash, while Aden Drummonds, Dorrion Long, and Hunter Johnson all provided critical top 8 finishes.

Olivia King Leads Lady Cougars to 6th Place Finish

The Lady Cougars showcased their consistency and power, finishing 6th out of 21 teams, driven by a standout performance from Olivia King. King was the definitive leader for the girls’ squad, proving her versatility as both an elite jumper and a powerhouse on the track. She secured a 2nd place finish in the High Jump and immediately transitioned to the hurdles, where she claimed 3rd place in the 300 meter Hurdles. King’s ability to score at the top of the pack in vastly different disciplines provided the backbone for the girls’ team standing.

The success was a total team effort as Saige Hutton and Natalie Kinder dominated the throwing circles with multiple top 8 finishes in both Shot Put and Discus.

On the track, the 4x200m relay team (Zakyia Wade, Madison O’Dell, Jariah Banks, and Kera Lambert) took 4th place, and the 4x100m squad (Olivia King, Zaza Foster, Madison O’Dell, and Holli Griffin) finished 5th. Nina Bucey-Card added to the tally with a strong 6th place finish in the 800 meter, ensuring the Lady Cougars remained a top contender throughout the meet.

A “Phenomenal” Finish: The Throwers Relay

To cap off an already electric weekend, Pulaski County participated in one of the most exciting events of the meet, the Clydesdale Relay. In a display of pure athleticism and team spirit, the quartet of Saige Hutton, Natalie Kinder, Aden Drummonds, and Andrew Allen took to the track for a unique 4x100m relay. Each leg ran approximately 100 meters, and the group clocked a phenomenal time of 55.90 to secure a second place finish. The awesome performance brought the crowd to its feet and perfectly punctuated a weekend of broad spectrum success for the Cougars.

With state qualifications piling up and the boys claiming a team trophy, Pulaski County moves into the heart of the season with determination.