Pulaski County Track & Field Shines at Bearcat Invitational

Pulaski County High School’s Track & Field team delivered an impressive performance at the Bearcat Invitational on Saturday, March 22, at Virginia High School in Bristol, VA. With mild temperatures around 60° and a slight breeze, the Cougars demonstrated their strength across multiple events, securing top finishes and state qualifications.

Standout Performances

Senior Aiden Moore made a statement in the throwing events, qualifying for states in both the shot put and discus. He launched a 51-11.50 throw in shot put to claim second place and followed it up with a 137-08 discus throw for a fourth-place finish.

Fellow senior Nadia Jackson also punched her ticket to the state meet in the high jump with a leap of 4-10, securing second place. Jackson didn’t stop there—she won the girls’ 200m with a time of 27.72 and placed third in the 100m at 13.73.

Junior Tanner Linkous put on a stellar performance, capturing the 800m title with a personal-best time of 1:58. Though typically a mid-distance runner, he showcased his speed in the 100m, finishing fourth in 11.96, just 0.01 seconds shy of the podium.

Dani Carroll had an impressive showing in the 800m, securing a third-place finish in a competitive field.

Olivia King claimed victory in the girls’ 300m hurdles, clocking a personal record of 53.11, while also securing a sixth-place finish in the 100m hurdles. Madison O’Dell impressed in the 100m hurdles, placing fourth with a time of 19.62.

On the boys’ side, Andrew Allen recorded a personal best in the 110m hurdles with a time of 18.85, securing seventh place. Other notable personal records (PRs) included Jordan Smith (200m), Justus Hash (400m), Chris Hayden (discus), and Dorrion Long (triple jump).

Relay Results & Team Standings

The girls’ team placed second overall out of 16 teams, bolstered by strong relay performances.

The 4x100m relay team (Nadia Jackson, Takayla Casey, Olivia King, and Ellie Russell) secured second place.

(Nadia Jackson, Takayla Casey, Olivia King, and Ellie Russell) secured . The 4x400m relay team (Violet Fiscal-Ambros, Madison O’Dell, Jordan Smith, and Devae Carter) finished fourth.

The boys’ team placed fourth overall out of 14 teams, highlighted by a bronze finish in the 4x100m relay (Maddox Thompson, Bryant Nottingham, Jackson Squires, and Justus Hash).

The 4x800m relay team (David Munsey, Qyle English, Milan Patel, and Zaccarion Burton) placed seventh.

(David Munsey, Qyle English, Milan Patel, and Zaccarion Burton) placed . The 4x400m relay team (Jackson Squires, Milan Patel, Zaccarion Burton, and Justus Hash) claimed fifth place, with Squires clocking an impressive 52.98 split.

Coach’s Take

Despite facing setbacks due to illness and missing team members, Coach Hodge praised the Cougars’ resilience:

“We had some very big setbacks with illnesses, and some of our team unable to make it. Our Cougars pushed through, showed up, and proved what true grit was about. I couldn’t be more proud of our Track & Field Team—we’re just getting started!”

With this momentum, Pulaski County looks ahead to their upcoming meets, ready to build on their early-season success.

Submitted by Britney Whittaker