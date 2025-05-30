Pulaski County Track & Field Shines at Regional Championships

By PC Track & Field Media

The Pulaski County High School Track & Field team delivered a stellar performance at the regional championships, highlighted by individual titles, state qualifications, and a new school record. The boys’ team finished just off the podium in fourth place with 65 points—only two points shy of third. The girls’ team placed 11th, contributing 13 points to a strong overall showing.

Region Champions

Pulaski County crowned several Region champions, awarded to athletes who won their respective events:

Aiden Moore – Shot Put Champion: 52’ 4.75”

– Shot Put Champion: 52’ 4.75” Anius Slaughter – Discus Champion: 143’ 9”

– Discus Champion: 143’ 9” Tanner Linkous – 400m Dash Champion: 49.48 seconds

– 400m Dash Champion: 49.48 seconds Cole Boone – 1600m Champion: 4:10.66

– 1600m Champion: 4:10.66 4x400m Relay – Champions & School Record:

Bryant Nottingham, Tanner Linkous, Jackson Squires, and Cole Boone stormed to victory with a time of 3:28.39, breaking the Pulaski County school record set in 2015. Boone anchored the race with an outstanding 47.96-second split.

State Meet Qualifiers

In addition to the champions, several Cougars earned their spots at the upcoming state meet:

Braxton Merchant – Long Jump: 21’ 4”

– Long Jump: 21’ 4” Olivia King – 300m Hurdles: 49.89 seconds

– 300m Hurdles: 49.89 seconds 4x100m Relay Team – State Qualifier:

Tanner Toney, Braxton Merchant, Bryant Nottingham, and Andrew Allen clocked in at 44.09 seconds to advance.

Pulaski County’s athletes have embodied Cougar grit, determination, and pride throughout the season. As they gear up for the state meet, let’s celebrate their achievements and cheer them on to continued success. Go Cougars!