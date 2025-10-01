Pulaski County Volleyball Battles Salem in Five-Set Thriller

The Lady Cougar Volleyball teams took the court at Pulaski County High School on Tuesday evening, September 30, for a hard-fought matchup against Salem High School. The JV squad fell in straight sets, 25–20 and 25–20, in a competitive contest that showcased strong rallies and determination.

The varsity match proved to be an instant classic, stretching to five sets—a rarity that reflected the intensity and balance between the two teams. Pulaski County stormed out to an early lead, taking the first two sets 25–21 and 25–21. Salem responded with resilience, claiming the next two sets 25–13 and 25–19. The decisive fifth set came down to the wire, with Salem edging out the Lady Cougars 16–14 in front of an electric home crowd.

Individual highlights included:

• Ellie MacDonald – 4 aces, 13 kills, 18 digs

• Jagger Davis – 11 kills, 17 digs

• Ainsley Vaughan – 3 aces, 29 digs

• Lylah Minnick – 2 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 28 assists, 8 digs

• Maia Lawrence – 1 ace, 5 kills, 4 digs

Following the match, Varsity Head Coach Madison Webb shared her thoughts:

“Our girls came out with incredible intensity tonight and proved we can compete with anyone when we stay locked in. We had opportunities to close it out, and while the outcome didn’t swing our way, I’m extremely proud of their fight and how much heart they played with. The energy from the crowd was unbelievable and really fueled us through all five sets.”

The Lady Cougars will return to action Thursday, October 2, traveling to face Cave Spring. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:00 p.m.