Pulaski County wildfire mitigation efforts earn award

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Pulaski County’s Emergency Management and its Wildfire Mitigation Module are recognized Monday night at a meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Staff Report

Pulaski County Emergency Management and its Wildfire Mitigation Module were awarded the National Wildfire Mitigation Award Monday night during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Pulaski County was nominated for the award by T. Adam Coates, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Wildland Fire Ecology and Management at Virginia Tech.

Coates has several students who work on the module and is a partner with the county’s program.

The award recognizes the efforts of organizations and individuals who have implemented successful and sustainable wildfire mitigation projects on the ground in their community.

In presenting the award, Coates said Pulaski County has become a standout leader in community wildfire preparedness through its deep collaboration with local partners and its commitment to engaging residents of all ages. “Under the guidance of Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright, the county has built strong partnerships with organizations such as Virginia Tech, the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, Friends of Peak Creek, and Team Rubicon volunteers to deliver hands‑on mitigation, education, and community‑driven fuel‑reduction projects.

“Their work includes maintaining an innovative prescribed‑fire demonstration site at Randolph Park, supporting Firewise communities, hosting learn‑to‑burn events for landowners, and involving Virginia Tech students and Corps of Cadets members directly in on‑the‑ground mitigation efforts. Pulaski County has also strengthened community resilience through unique initiatives such as partnering with a local church’s firewood bank to put mitigation byproducts to good use, and by consistently involving youth and younger adults in wildfire science, training, and service projects.

“These efforts reflect the selection committee’s recognition of their strong collaborative approach, meaningful engagement with younger generations, and creative community programs that demonstrate genuine and far‑reaching positive impact,” Coates said.