Pulaski County’s Ainsley Vaughan Named to River Ridge District 2nd Team for Volleyball

Pulaski County High School proudly announces that sophomore Ainsley Vaughan, wearing #13 for the Cougars, has been selected to the River Ridge District 2nd Team All-District Volleyball Team.

Vaughan has been a consistent force for Pulaski County throughout the season, known for her positive attitude, court awareness, and steady play. Her energy and knowledge of the game made her an essential part of the Cougars’ success, both on and off the court.

Head Coach Madison Webb shared high praise for Vaughan, saying,

“Ainsley brings a contagious energy to our team. She’s dependable, hardworking, and always gives her best for her teammates. This recognition is a testament to her dedication and growth as a player.”

The River Ridge District honor highlights Vaughan’s commitment to excellence and the heart she brings to every match. Pulaski County High School is proud to celebrate her accomplishment and the example she sets for future Cougar athletes.

Congratulations, Ainsley, on being named to the River Ridge District 2nd Team!