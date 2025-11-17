Pulaski County’s Lylah Minnick Named to Class 3 Region D Second Team All-Region

Pulaski County High School is proud to announce that Lylah Minnick, a junior setter wearing #3 for the Cougar volleyball program, has been selected to the Class 3 Region D Second Team All-Region.

Minnick has been an essential leader on the court this season, directing the Cougar offense with poise, precision, and competitiveness. As the team’s starting setter, her decision-making, consistency, and ability to energize her teammates played a crucial role in Pulaski County’s success.

The coaching staff praised Minnick’s impact, saying, “Lylah is the heartbeat of our offense. Her work ethic, leadership, and volleyball IQ make everyone around her better. This All-Region selection is well-deserved.”

This regional recognition highlights Minnick’s outstanding performance, dedication, and continued development as one of the top setters in the area. Pulaski County High School proudly celebrates her achievement and looks forward to her senior season.

Congratulations to Lylah Minnick on being named to the Class 3 Region D Second Team All-Region!