Pulaski Democrats meet Sept. 3

The Pulaski Democrats will meet Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles and Ona B. Free Memorial Library, 300 Giles Ave, Dublin. Please use the side door. The agenda includes early voting information and discussion of participation in the Newbern Festival. Harriet Anderson will present a Notes to Morgan Griffith document.

Members meet monthly at a local restaurant for a purely social get together. Meetings alternate between local restaurants. The Next ‘No Agenda Lunch’ will be Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Cactus Taqueria, at 73 W. Main St. in downtown Pulaski.

To be added to the mailing list and learn more about events, contact

Rebecca Scheckler at 3050hawks@gmail.com

The mailing address is: Pulaski County Virginia Democratic Committee, 40 4th Street, Pulaski, Va 24301. Chair is Suzanne Bowen. Follow the Democrats on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pulaskivadems