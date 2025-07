The Pulaski River Turtles fell 10-2 last night to the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

The loss dropped the River Turtles to 15-13 on the season, and into third place in the Eastern Division of the Appalachian League.

Pulaski is now two and a half games behind division leading Burlington and a game behind the Ridge Runners (16-12) in the tight East Division race.

The River Turtles return home today to host the Tri-State Coal Cats out of Huntington. Gametime is 7 p.m.