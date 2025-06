The Tri-State Coal Cats beat the Pulaski River Turtles, 9-1 last night in Huntington.

The loss drops Pulaski’s record to 3-2 on the season.

Pulaski is currently in a four-way tie for first place in the Appalachian League’s East Division with Bluefield, Burlington and Tri-State.

The River Turtles return home tonight to face the Danville Otterbots who currently reside in last place in the East Division at 1-4.

Gametime is 7 p.m.