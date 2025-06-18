Pulaski holds on for 3-2 win over Tri-State

Pulaski holds on for 3-2 win over Tri-StateThe Pulaski River Turtles upped their 2025 season record to 8-4 on Wednesday night, beating the Tri-State Coal Cats, 3-2 at Calfee Park.

The Turtles scored all their runs in the third inning and made the outburst hold up for the win.

After the win, Pulaski trails Burlington by just a game in the East Division.

Thursday evening the Turtles travel to Johnson City.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – TS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
QuarlesCF
 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400 1.288
SolierDH
 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308 .695
RodriguezRF
 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 .768
Maggy1B
 4 0 0 0 0 0 .343 1.089
WinsettSS
 3 0 0 0 1 3 .103 .505
Smolinski3B
 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 .598
GoldenC
 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 .513
KoskoLF
 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 .609
Recendez2B
 2 0 1 1 0 1 .048 .215
Totals
 30 2 6 2 3 6
BATTING

2BRodriguez (2, Nguyen-Brown).
HRQuarles (1, 1st inning off Nguyen-Brown, 0 on, 0 out).
TBKosko; Quarles 4; Recendez; Rodriguez 2; Smolinski; Solier.
RBIQuarles (6); Recendez (1).
2-out RBIRecendez.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outGolden; Rodriguez 2; Winsett.
GIDPQuarles.
Team RISP1-for-5.
Team LOB5.
BASERUNNING

SBSolier (2, 2nd base off Waldschmidt/Koerner).
CSSmolinski (1, 2nd base by Baker/Koerner).
POSmolinski 2 (1st base by Nguyen-Brown, 1st base by Baker).
FIELDING

EWinsett (5, fielding).
PBGolden 2 (2).
DP(Jazmin-Recendez-Winsett-Maggy).
Pitchers – TS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Hope(L, 0-1)
 3.0 4 3 2 0 4 0 11.25
Gibson
 2.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 4.91
Gomez
 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4.26
Jazmin
 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1.50
Totals
 8.0 8 3 2 1 9 0
WP:Gibson; Baker; Pankey.
HBP:Recendez (by Nguyen-Brown).
Pitches-strikes:Hope 40-29; Gibson 37-22; Gomez 33-18; Jazmin 16-9; Nguyen-Brown 50-31; Baker 18-9; Brown 20-13; Waldschmidt 29-18; Pankey 13-7.
Groundouts-flyouts:Hope 3-2; Gibson 3-1; Gomez 2-1; Jazmin 2-0; Nguyen-Brown 5-2; Baker 0-1; Brown 2-0; Waldschmidt 2-0; Pankey 2-0.
Batters faced:Hope 13; Gibson 9; Gomez 7; Jazmin 4; Nguyen-Brown 14; Baker 5; Brown 3; Waldschmidt 8; Pankey 4.
Umpires:HP: William Evans. 1B: Trey Neville.
Weather:79 degrees, Overcast.
Wind:7 mph, L To R.
First pitch:6:57 PM.
T:2:19.
Att:1,589.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 18, 2025

 