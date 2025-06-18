Pulaski holds on for 3-2 win over Tri-State
The Pulaski River Turtles upped their 2025 season record to 8-4 on Wednesday night, beating the Tri-State Coal Cats, 3-2 at Calfee Park.
The Turtles scored all their runs in the third inning and made the outburst hold up for the win.
After the win, Pulaski trails Burlington by just a game in the East Division.
Thursday evening the Turtles travel to Johnson City.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – TS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
QuarlesCF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|1.288
|
SolierDH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|.695
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|.768
|
Maggy1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|1.089
|
WinsettSS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.103
|.505
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.598
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|.513
|
KoskoLF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.609
|
Recendez2B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.048
|.215
|
Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|6
BATTING
2BRodriguez (2, Nguyen-Brown).
HRQuarles (1, 1st inning off Nguyen-Brown, 0 on, 0 out).
TBKosko; Quarles 4; Recendez; Rodriguez 2; Smolinski; Solier.
RBIQuarles (6); Recendez (1).
2-out RBIRecendez.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outGolden; Rodriguez 2; Winsett.
GIDPQuarles.
Team RISP1-for-5.
Team LOB5.
BASERUNNING
SBSolier (2, 2nd base off Waldschmidt/Koerner).
CSSmolinski (1, 2nd base by Baker/Koerner).
POSmolinski 2 (1st base by Nguyen-Brown, 1st base by Baker).
FIELDING
EWinsett (5, fielding).
PBGolden 2 (2).
DP(Jazmin-Recendez-Winsett-Maggy).
|Pitchers – TS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|4
|0
|11.25
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4.91
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.26
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.50
|
Totals
|8.0
|8
|3
|2
|1
|9
|0
WP:Gibson; Baker; Pankey.
HBP:Recendez (by Nguyen-Brown).
Pitches-strikes:Hope 40-29; Gibson 37-22; Gomez 33-18; Jazmin 16-9; Nguyen-Brown 50-31; Baker 18-9; Brown 20-13; Waldschmidt 29-18; Pankey 13-7.
Groundouts-flyouts:Hope 3-2; Gibson 3-1; Gomez 2-1; Jazmin 2-0; Nguyen-Brown 5-2; Baker 0-1; Brown 2-0; Waldschmidt 2-0; Pankey 2-0.
Batters faced:Hope 13; Gibson 9; Gomez 7; Jazmin 4; Nguyen-Brown 14; Baker 5; Brown 3; Waldschmidt 8; Pankey 4.
Umpires:HP: William Evans. 1B: Trey Neville.
Weather:79 degrees, Overcast.
Wind:7 mph, L To R.
First pitch:6:57 PM.
T:2:19.
Att:1,589.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 18, 2025