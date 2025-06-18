Pulaski holds on for 3-2 win over Tri-State

The Pulaski River Turtles upped their 2025 season record to 8-4 on Wednesday night, beating the Tri-State Coal Cats, 3-2 at Calfee Park.

The Turtles scored all their runs in the third inning and made the outburst hold up for the win.

After the win, Pulaski trails Burlington by just a game in the East Division.

Thursday evening the Turtles travel to Johnson City.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – TS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS CF 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400 1.288 DH 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308 .695 RF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 .768 1B 4 0 0 0 0 0 .343 1.089 SS 3 0 0 0 1 3 .103 .505 3B 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 .598 C 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 .513 LF 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 .609 2B 2 0 1 1 0 1 .048 .215 Totals 30 2 6 2 3 6

BATTING 2B Rodriguez (2, Nguyen-Brown). HR Quarles (1, 1st inning off Nguyen-Brown, 0 on, 0 out). TB Kosko; Quarles 4; Recendez; Rodriguez 2; Smolinski; Solier. RBI Quarles (6); Recendez (1). 2-out RBI Recendez. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Golden; Rodriguez 2; Winsett. GIDP Quarles. Team RISP 1-for-5. Team LOB 5. BASERUNNING SB Solier (2, 2nd base off Waldschmidt/Koerner). CS Smolinski (1, 2nd base by Baker/Koerner). PO Smolinski 2 (1st base by Nguyen-Brown, 1st base by Baker). FIELDING E Winsett (5, fielding). PB Golden 2 (2). DP (Jazmin-Recendez-Winsett-Maggy).

Pitchers – TS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 3.0 4 3 2 0 4 0 11.25 2.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 4.91 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4.26 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1.50 Totals 8.0 8 3 2 1 9 0