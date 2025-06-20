Pulaski loses tie-breaker to Johnson City
The Johnson City Doughboys won Thursday night’s tie-breaker against the Pulaski River Turtles after the two teams battled to a 7-7 tie score at the end of nine innings.
The loss gives Pulaski an 8-5 record.
The River Turtles are still in second place in the league’s East Division – a game behind the Burlington Sock Puppets.
The two teams go at it again tonight in Johnson City.
Saturday, the River Turtles make their first trip of the season to Greeneville for a two-game weekend series.
Following Monday’s off day, the Turtles return to Pulaski on Tuesday to host the Bluefield Ridge Runners.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
Toole2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|.700
|
TaylorSS
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|.932
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.357
|.918
|
WisdomRF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|.775
|
Holt1B
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|.685
|
Bryant3B
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|
MalpassLF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|.746
|
KoernerDH
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|.492
|
DrexlerCF
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.150
|.452
|
Totals
|34
|7
|5
|5
|5
|14
BATTING
2BWisdom (3, Smith, R).
TBDrexler; Ricketts 2; Taylor; Wisdom 2.
RBIBryant (1); Holt (6); Ricketts 2 (14); Taylor (13).
2-out RBIRicketts 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outKoerner; Holt.
GIDPRicketts.
Team RISP1-for-12.
Team LOB5.
BASERUNNING
SBTaylor (7, 2nd base off Alston/Jones, R); Drexler (3, 2nd base off Foulke/Jones, R).
FIELDING
EMalpass (2, fielding); Toole (1, fielding); Ricketts (1, throw).
DP(Taylor-Toole-Holt).
|Batters – JC
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
MorrowSS
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|.680
|
Fyffe3B
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|.684
|
PridgenCF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.389
|.966
|
ChangDH
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|.936
|
Jones, J1B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.207
|.693
|
1-ReidPR-RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.773
|
MajetteRF-1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.940
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|.690
|
Hurt2B
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.603
|
DunnLF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|.808
|
Totals
|39
|7
|13
|6
|4
|9
1-Ran for Jones, J in the 9th.;
BATTING
2BChang (4, Kwasny).
3BChang (1, Kwasny).
TBChang 6; Dunn 2; Fyffe 3; Jones, J 2; Jones, R; Majette; Morrow.
RBIDunn (4); Fyffe 2 (9); Jones, J (2); Jones, R 2 (6).
2-out RBIDunn; Jones, J; Jones, R; Fyffe 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outDunn 2; Pridgen 2; Hurt 2.
SFJones, R.
GIDPMorrow.
Team RISP4-for-12.
Team LOB11.
BASERUNNING
SBMorrow (3, 2nd base off Kwasny/Ricketts); Fyffe 2 (3, 2nd base off Brooks/Ricketts, 2nd base off Newman/Ricketts).
CSDunn (2, 2nd base by Brooks/Ricketts).
FIELDING
EMorrow 3 (4, throw, fielding, throw); Howell (1, pickoff); Jones, J (1, throw).
DP(Fyffe-Hurt-Jones, J).
|Pitchers – JC
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|2.2
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|15.88
|2.1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3.86
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.86
|2.0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.26
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5.79
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|9.0
|5
|7
|4
|5
|14
|0
HBP:Chang (by Newman).
Pitches-strikes:Kwasny 66-45; Brooks 37-29; Newman 39-21; Roses 24-15; Alston 56-25; Foulke 43-27; Smith, B 20-13; Smith, R 39-29; Howell 13-10; O’Dette 0-0.
Groundouts-flyouts:Kwasny 3-3; Brooks 1-0; Newman 2-0; Roses 1-1; Alston 4-1; Foulke 2-1; Smith, B 1-0; Smith, R 3-1; Howell 1-0; O’Dette 0-0.
Batters faced:Kwasny 20; Brooks 8; Newman 11; Roses 6; Alston 13; Foulke 9; Smith, B 3; Smith, R 10; Howell 4.
Inherited runners-scored:Brooks 1-0; Foulke 2-0.
Umpires:HP: Brandon Wells. 1B: Markell Hastings.
Weather:76 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:11 mph, Out To RF.
First pitch:6:59 PM.
T:3:22.
Att:2,508.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 19, 2025