Pulaski loses tie-breaker to Johnson City

Pulaski loses tie-breaker to Johnson CityThe Johnson City Doughboys won Thursday night’s tie-breaker against the Pulaski River Turtles after the two teams battled to a 7-7 tie score at the end of nine innings.

The loss gives Pulaski an 8-5 record.

The River Turtles are still in second place in the league’s East Division – a game behind the Burlington Sock Puppets.

The two teams go at it again tonight in Johnson City.

Saturday, the River Turtles make their first trip of the season to Greeneville for a two-game weekend series.

Following Monday’s off day, the Turtles return to Pulaski on Tuesday to host the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
Toole2B
 4 0 0 0 1 2 .256 .700
TaylorSS
 5 1 1 1 0 1 .320 .932
RickettsC
 5 1 2 2 0 1 .357 .918
WisdomRF
 3 1 1 0 1 0 .243 .775
Holt1B
 4 0 0 1 0 2 .222 .685
Bryant3B
 4 0 0 1 0 2 .000 .000
MalpassLF
 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211 .746
KoernerDH
 4 1 0 0 0 3 .192 .492
DrexlerCF
 2 3 1 0 2 1 .150 .452
Totals
 34 7 5 5 5 14
BATTING

2BWisdom (3, Smith, R).
TBDrexler; Ricketts 2; Taylor; Wisdom 2.
RBIBryant (1); Holt (6); Ricketts 2 (14); Taylor (13).
2-out RBIRicketts 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outKoerner; Holt.
GIDPRicketts.
Team RISP1-for-12.
Team LOB5.
BASERUNNING

SBTaylor (7, 2nd base off Alston/Jones, R); Drexler (3, 2nd base off Foulke/Jones, R).
FIELDING

EMalpass (2, fielding); Toole (1, fielding); Ricketts (1, throw).
DP(Taylor-Toole-Holt).
Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Kwasny
 3.2 6 6 2 1 2 0 6.23
Brooks
 2.1 2 0 0 0 5 0 17.36
Newman
 2.0 3 1 1 3 1 0 3.00
Roses
 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 9.53
Totals
 9.0 13 7 3 4 9 0
Batters – JC AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
MorrowSS
 5 1 1 0 0 1 .212 .680
Fyffe3B
 5 0 3 2 0 2 .270 .684
PridgenCF
 5 0 0 0 0 2 .389 .966
ChangDH
 4 3 3 0 0 0 .344 .936
Jones, J1B
 3 1 2 1 2 1 .207 .693
1-ReidPR-RF
 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 .773
MajetteRF-1B
 4 0 1 0 1 1 .333 .940
Jones, RC
 4 0 1 2 0 0 .231 .690
Hurt2B
 5 1 0 0 0 2 .250 .603
DunnLF
 4 1 2 1 1 0 .333 .808
Totals
 39 7 13 6 4 9
1-Ran for Jones, J in the 9th.;
BATTING

2BChang (4, Kwasny).
3BChang (1, Kwasny).
TBChang 6; Dunn 2; Fyffe 3; Jones, J 2; Jones, R; Majette; Morrow.
RBIDunn (4); Fyffe 2 (9); Jones, J (2); Jones, R 2 (6).
2-out RBIDunn; Jones, J; Jones, R; Fyffe 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outDunn 2; Pridgen 2; Hurt 2.
SFJones, R.
GIDPMorrow.
Team RISP4-for-12.
Team LOB11.
BASERUNNING

SBMorrow (3, 2nd base off Kwasny/Ricketts); Fyffe 2 (3, 2nd base off Brooks/Ricketts, 2nd base off Newman/Ricketts).
CSDunn (2, 2nd base by Brooks/Ricketts).
FIELDING

EMorrow 3 (4, throw, fielding, throw); Howell (1, pickoff); Jones, J (1, throw).
DP(Fyffe-Hurt-Jones, J).
Pitchers – JC IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Alston
 2.2 2 3 3 4 2 0 15.88
Foulke
 2.1 0 1 0 1 4 0 3.86
Smith, B(H, 1)
 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3.86
Smith, R(H, 1)
 2.0 2 2 1 0 4 0 4.26
Howell(BS, 1)
 1.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 5.79
O’Dette
 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Totals
 9.0 5 7 4 5 14 0
HBP:Chang (by Newman).
Pitches-strikes:Kwasny 66-45; Brooks 37-29; Newman 39-21; Roses 24-15; Alston 56-25; Foulke 43-27; Smith, B 20-13; Smith, R 39-29; Howell 13-10; O’Dette 0-0.
Groundouts-flyouts:Kwasny 3-3; Brooks 1-0; Newman 2-0; Roses 1-1; Alston 4-1; Foulke 2-1; Smith, B 1-0; Smith, R 3-1; Howell 1-0; O’Dette 0-0.
Batters faced:Kwasny 20; Brooks 8; Newman 11; Roses 6; Alston 13; Foulke 9; Smith, B 3; Smith, R 10; Howell 4.
Inherited runners-scored:Brooks 1-0; Foulke 2-0.
Umpires:HP: Brandon Wells. 1B: Markell Hastings.
Weather:76 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:11 mph, Out To RF.
First pitch:6:59 PM.
T:3:22.
Att:2,508.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 19, 2025