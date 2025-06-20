Pulaski loses tie-breaker to Johnson City

The Johnson City Doughboys won Thursday night’s tie-breaker against the Pulaski River Turtles after the two teams battled to a 7-7 tie score at the end of nine innings.

The loss gives Pulaski an 8-5 record.

The River Turtles are still in second place in the league’s East Division – a game behind the Burlington Sock Puppets.

The two teams go at it again tonight in Johnson City.

Saturday, the River Turtles make their first trip of the season to Greeneville for a two-game weekend series.

Following Monday’s off day, the Turtles return to Pulaski on Tuesday to host the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS 2B 4 0 0 0 1 2 .256 .700 SS 5 1 1 1 0 1 .320 .932 C 5 1 2 2 0 1 .357 .918 RF 3 1 1 0 1 0 .243 .775 1B 4 0 0 1 0 2 .222 .685 3B 4 0 0 1 0 2 .000 .000 LF 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211 .746 DH 4 1 0 0 0 3 .192 .492 CF 2 3 1 0 2 1 .150 .452 Totals 34 7 5 5 5 14 BATTING 2B Wisdom (3, Smith, R). TB Drexler; Ricketts 2; Taylor; Wisdom 2. RBI Bryant (1); Holt (6); Ricketts 2 (14); Taylor (13). 2-out RBI Ricketts 2. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Koerner; Holt. GIDP Ricketts. Team RISP 1-for-12. Team LOB 5. BASERUNNING SB Taylor (7, 2nd base off Alston/Jones, R); Drexler (3, 2nd base off Foulke/Jones, R). FIELDING E Malpass (2, fielding); Toole (1, fielding); Ricketts (1, throw). DP (Taylor-Toole-Holt). Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 3.2 6 6 2 1 2 0 6.23 2.1 2 0 0 0 5 0 17.36 2.0 3 1 1 3 1 0 3.00 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 9.53 Totals 9.0 13 7 3 4 9 0 Batters – JC AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS SS 5 1 1 0 0 1 .212 .680 3B 5 0 3 2 0 2 .270 .684 CF 5 0 0 0 0 2 .389 .966 DH 4 3 3 0 0 0 .344 .936 1B 3 1 2 1 2 1 .207 .693 PR-RF 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 .773 RF-1B 4 0 1 0 1 1 .333 .940 C 4 0 1 2 0 0 .231 .690 2B 5 1 0 0 0 2 .250 .603 LF 4 1 2 1 1 0 .333 .808 Totals 39 7 13 6 4 9 1-Ran for Jones, J in the 9th.; BATTING 2B Chang (4, Kwasny). 3B Chang (1, Kwasny). TB Chang 6; Dunn 2; Fyffe 3; Jones, J 2; Jones, R; Majette; Morrow. RBI Dunn (4); Fyffe 2 (9); Jones, J (2); Jones, R 2 (6). 2-out RBI Dunn; Jones, J; Jones, R; Fyffe 2. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Dunn 2; Pridgen 2; Hurt 2. SF Jones, R. GIDP Morrow. Team RISP 4-for-12. Team LOB 11. BASERUNNING SB Morrow (3, 2nd base off Kwasny/Ricketts); Fyffe 2 (3, 2nd base off Brooks/Ricketts, 2nd base off Newman/Ricketts). CS Dunn (2, 2nd base by Brooks/Ricketts). FIELDING E Morrow 3 (4, throw, fielding, throw); Howell (1, pickoff); Jones, J (1, throw). DP (Fyffe-Hurt-Jones, J). Pitchers – JC IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 2.2 2 3 3 4 2 0 15.88 2.1 0 1 0 1 4 0 3.86 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3.86 2.0 2 2 1 0 4 0 4.26 1.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 5.79 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 5 7 4 5 14 0