Pulaski man dies in crash on Route 11

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday (Oct. 11, 2025) at 9:49 a.m. on Route 11 in Pulaski County.

A 1999 Oldsmobile 88 was travelling southbound on Route 11, near the intersection with Cougar Trail Road, when the Oldsmobile went off of the right side of the road, overcorrected, lost control, and went off the left side of the road into the median. The vehicle then struck a tree, split in half, and caught fire.

The driver, Kenneth S. Goodson, 50, of Pulaski, Va., died at the scene. Goodson was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.