Pulaski man dies Sunday in two-vehicle crash on Lee Highway

On Sunday, April 13 at approximately 8:05 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other agencies responded to the 5000 block of Lee Highway in the Dublin area of the county.

This was in reference to a head-on motor vehicle crash with one individual entrapped in the vehicle.

After speaking with witnesses and based on evidence at the scene, it was determined that a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Warden of Dublin crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by David Marshall of Pulaski.

Marshall was pronounced deceased on the scene and Warden was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Sheriff Mike Worrell would like to thank Dublin Police Department, Dublin Fire Department, Newbern Fire Department and Pulaski County Public Safety for their assistance with this incident.