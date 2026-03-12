Pulaski on Main Announces 2026 Marketplace Season at Historic Train Depot

Pulaski on Main is excited to announce the return of The Marketplace for the 2026 summer season. While construction continues on the organization’s new permanent marketplace location, the beloved community event will once again be held at the Pulaski Historic Train Depot, located at 20 S. Washington Avenue in downtown Pulaski.

The 2026 Marketplace season will kick off on Tuesday, May 26 and continue through Tuesday, September 8. Market hours will run every Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and this year will also feature a new lunch option, giving visitors an additional opportunity to enjoy the food trucks during earlier hours.

Each Marketplace will feature a lively atmosphere with food trucks, beverages, live music, craft and artisan vendors, fresh produce, and more, making it a weekly destination for families, visitors, and community members to gather and support local businesses.

Pulaski on Main will also host several themed nights throughout the season, including:

May 26 – Red, White & Blue Night

June 30 – Sports Night

July 28 – Western Night

August 25 – Pulaski Proud Night

September 8 – Final Summer Marketplace

Although the town is actively developing a new permanent home for The Marketplace, Pulaski on Main is committed to ensuring the community can continue enjoying the event throughout the 2026 season at the historic depot location.

“The Marketplace has become a weekly gathering place for our community,” said Sarah Alderman, Executive Director of Pulaski on Main. “While we’re excited about the future of our new marketplace location, we’re equally excited to keep the tradition going this summer at the Train Depot and continue bringing people downtown to support our vendors and local businesses.”

Pulaski on Main encourages residents and visitors to mark their calendars and join them for another vibrant season of local shopping, food, music, and community connection.

For vendor information, event updates, or sponsorship opportunities, follow Pulaski on Main or The Marketplace on social media.