Pulaski Police Chief Shumate retires unexpectedly; Michael Parmalee named as Interim Police Chief

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

Chief Michael Shumate announced his imminent retirement from the Town of Pulaski’s police force in a letter of resignation submitted to Town leadership in early May.

Shumate’s tenure as chief will end as of midnight Saturday, May 31, when Assistant Pulaski Police Chief Michael Parmalee will assume the role of Acting Police Chief of Pulaski.

According to Pulaski Town Manager Todd Day, notification of Shumate’s resignation came as a complete surprise. Shumate began his tenure as Police Chief on January 1, 2024, just weeks before Day began his duties as Pulaski Town Manager.

“I received a letter dated May 6 announcing his retirement,” said Day “I accepted his resignation letter … it wasn’t like I had a whole lot of choice.”

This portion of Chief Shumate’s letter to Council and the Town Manager gives some explanation for his retirement. It reads:

“Being a public servant for over 41 years, including 26 years in law enforcement and 15 years of military service, has taken a toll on me and my family, along with the living requirements and the stipulations that were put in place. With all of that and the changing circumstances of my family, I must put first. I am grateful and humbled for the opportunity to lead this department and serve the citizens of the Town of Pulaski.”

“It’s unfortunate … unfortunate but I’m sure he’s moving on with other objectives and I wish him the best, I really do,” said Day of Shumate’s decision.

In his letter of resignation, Shumate mentions “living requirements and stipulations,” which likely refers to a stipulation of his employment requiring the police chief to live within the Town of Pulaski. Under the terms of employment, which Shumate agreed to, the Pulaski Police Chief is given a year to establish a residence in Town.

Chief Shumate currently resides with his family in Riner, which is in Montgomery County.

Did Shumate ever mention the residency requirement to town leadership?

“It was always a topic of discussion,” said Day. “It was for me, too. You know, I just moved into Town. I asked council to extend his residency requirement by an additional three months and they did and he was well within that three-month period when he offered his resignation. So, was his resignation a direct reflection of any one thing? I have no idea. He just decided to retire.”

Though Day would not speculate on specific reasons related to Shumate’s surprise resignation, he said that with 26 years working for local government, Shumate will likely receive full retirement benefits under the Virginia Retirement System. Before coming to Pulaski, Shumate spent 24 years in the Radford University Police Department. Shumate served as Assistant Police Chief in the last 5 years of his RU tenure. In leaving his post as Pulaski Police Chief, Shumate is forgoing an annual salary of $113,132 plus benefits.

Parmalee has worked within the Pulaski police force for the past 23 years. He begins his tenure as Pulaski’s chief law enforcement officer on Saturday, June 1, 2025. The Town announced this change in leadership on Thursday, May 28.

Town Manager Day intends to form a committee specifically focused on hiring a new full time police chief. Day emphasized that he is open to looking within the department to find the next full-time police chief.

“We will be going through a process over the next 6 or 7 months,” said Day. “I’m in no hurry at all.”

It remains to be seen whether the next Police Chief of Pulaski will be obliged to move into the Town, as has been the case in the past. Michael Parmalee does not live in the Town of Pulaski.

According to Day, the Town Charter gives all hiring power to the Town Manager, but the council has the final say.

“According to the charter, living in town is not a requirement for any position, including mine,” said Day. “I’ll support council’s desires as far as a residency requirement. I’m negotiable either way.”

Departing Chief Shumate and Mayor Shannon Collins were unable to be reached for comment at press time.