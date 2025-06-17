Pulaski takes first of two from Coal Cats

Pulaski takes first of two from Coal CatsThe Pulaski River Turtles beat the Tri-State Coal Cats, 9-6 Tuesday night in historic Calfee Park.

The win gives Pulaski second place in the Appalachian League’s East Division at 7-4 on the season.

The two teams tangle again Wednesday night in Pulaski before the River Turtles hit the highway to Johnson City on Thurday.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – TS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
MineoCF
 5 0 1 1 0 3 .281 .816
Solier2B
 5 0 2 0 0 1 .318 .725
GonzalezC
 5 0 0 0 0 0 .368 .876
Maggy3B
 4 3 2 1 1 1 .387 1.214
RiveraDH
 3 1 0 0 1 1 .400 .967
SmolinskiSS
 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235 .551
Murray1B
 3 1 2 1 1 0 .290 .760
KoskoRF
 2 0 0 0 2 0 .240 .601
Gonzalez-FeboLF
 3 0 0 1 0 1 .130 .627
Totals
 34 6 9 5 5 7
BATTING

2BMaggy (6, Toole).
HRMaggy (1, 8th inning off Moss, 0 on, 0 out).
TBMaggy 6; Mineo; Murray 2; Smolinski 2; Solier 2.
RBIGonzalez-Febo (5); Maggy (10); Mineo (1); Murray (4); Smolinski (2).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outKosko; Gonzalez; Gonzalez-Febo.
SFGonzalez-Febo.
GIDPKosko.
Team RISP4-for-9.
Team LOB7.
FIELDING

EMaggy (3, fielding); Murray (4, dropped foul).
PickoffsFerris (Williams at 1st base).
PBGonzalez (3).
Pitchers – TS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Ferris
 3.0 3 4 2 4 1 2 3.38
Child
 2.0 2 1 1 2 1 0 9.00
Sylvest(L, 0-1)
 1.0 2 4 4 3 1 0 22.09
Jones, E
 2.0 3 0 0 1 3 0 0.00
Totals
 8.0 10 9 7 10 6 2
Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
Williams2B
 5 1 2 0 1 1 .355 .907
TaylorSS
 2 3 1 2 2 1 .310 .929
RickettsDH
 4 1 1 1 1 0 .333 .897
WisdomRF
 4 1 1 1 1 0 .267 .828
Holt3B
 4 1 2 0 1 1 .241 .752
SparrerC
 2 1 0 0 3 0 .143 .546
Torrez1B
 4 1 1 2 1 1 .138 .600
MalpassLF
 4 0 1 2 0 1 .229 .788
DrexlerCF
 5 0 1 0 0 1 .132 .391
Totals
 34 9 10 8 10 6
BATTING

2BMalpass (5, Sylvest).
HRTorrez (1, 2nd inning off Ferris, 0 on, 0 out); Taylor (1, 2nd inning off Ferris, 1 on, 2 out).
TBDrexler; Holt 2; Malpass 2; Ricketts; Taylor 4; Torrez 4; Williams 2; Wisdom.
RBIMalpass 2 (5); Ricketts (11); Taylor 2 (10); Torrez 2 (3); Wisdom (10).
2-out RBITorrez; Malpass 2; Taylor 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outRicketts 2; Williams 2; Wisdom; Sparrer 2; Drexler 4.
Team RISP4-for-17.
Team LOB13.
BASERUNNING

SBTaylor 2 (6, 2nd base off Ferris/Gonzalez, 2nd base off Sylvest/Gonzalez); Williams (4, 2nd base off Jones, E/Gonzalez).
POWilliams (1st base by Ferris).
FIELDING

EMalpass (1, fielding); Holt (4, fielding).
Outfield assistsMalpass (Smolinski at 2nd base).
PBSparrer (3).
DP(Williams-Taylor-Torrez).
Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Toole
 3.0 3 1 0 1 3 0 1.29
Bilderback
 1.0 3 4 3 2 0 0 11.81
Knoll(W, 1-0)
 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Moss
 1.0 1 1 1 2 1 1 14.54
Barna(S, 1)
 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Totals
 9.0 9 6 4 5 7 1
WP:Ferris.
Balk:Child 2.
HBP:Malpass (by Child); Taylor (by Sylvest).
Pitch timer violations:Solier (batter timer).
Pitches-strikes:Ferris 60-32; Child 45-26; Sylvest 32-13; Jones, E 44-24; Toole 48-34; Bilderback 31-15; Knoll 27-18; Moss 23-12; Barna 17-10.
Groundouts-flyouts:Ferris 4-3; Child 1-1; Sylvest 0-2; Jones, E 2-1; Toole 3-0; Bilderback 3-1; Knoll 2-3; Moss 0-1; Barna 1-1.
Batters faced:Ferris 16; Child 11; Sylvest 9; Jones, E 10; Toole 12; Bilderback 9; Knoll 9; Moss 6; Barna 4.
Umpires:HP: Trey Neville. 1B: William Evans.
Weather:80 degrees, Overcast.
Wind:8 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch:6:56 PM.
T:3:03.
Att:1,132.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 17, 2025