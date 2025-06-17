Pulaski takes first of two from Coal Cats
The Pulaski River Turtles beat the Tri-State Coal Cats, 9-6 Tuesday night in historic Calfee Park.
The win gives Pulaski second place in the Appalachian League’s East Division at 7-4 on the season.
The two teams tangle again Wednesday night in Pulaski before the River Turtles hit the highway to Johnson City on Thurday.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – TS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
MineoCF
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|.816
|
Solier2B
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|.725
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|.876
|
Maggy3B
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.387
|1.214
|
RiveraDH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|.967
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|.551
|
Murray1B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|.760
|
KoskoRF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|.601
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.130
|.627
|
Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|5
|7
BATTING
2BMaggy (6, Toole).
HRMaggy (1, 8th inning off Moss, 0 on, 0 out).
TBMaggy 6; Mineo; Murray 2; Smolinski 2; Solier 2.
RBIGonzalez-Febo (5); Maggy (10); Mineo (1); Murray (4); Smolinski (2).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outKosko; Gonzalez; Gonzalez-Febo.
SFGonzalez-Febo.
GIDPKosko.
Team RISP4-for-9.
Team LOB7.
FIELDING
EMaggy (3, fielding); Murray (4, dropped foul).
PickoffsFerris (Williams at 1st base).
PBGonzalez (3).
|Pitchers – TS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|2
|3.38
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|9.00
|1.0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|22.09
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|8.0
|10
|9
|7
|10
|6
|2
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
Williams2B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.355
|.907
|
TaylorSS
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.310
|.929
|
RickettsDH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|.897
|
WisdomRF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|.828
|
Holt3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|.752
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.143
|.546
|
Torrez1B
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.138
|.600
|
MalpassLF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|.788
|
DrexlerCF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|.391
|
Totals
|34
|9
|10
|8
|10
|6
BATTING
2BMalpass (5, Sylvest).
HRTorrez (1, 2nd inning off Ferris, 0 on, 0 out); Taylor (1, 2nd inning off Ferris, 1 on, 2 out).
TBDrexler; Holt 2; Malpass 2; Ricketts; Taylor 4; Torrez 4; Williams 2; Wisdom.
RBIMalpass 2 (5); Ricketts (11); Taylor 2 (10); Torrez 2 (3); Wisdom (10).
2-out RBITorrez; Malpass 2; Taylor 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outRicketts 2; Williams 2; Wisdom; Sparrer 2; Drexler 4.
Team RISP4-for-17.
Team LOB13.
BASERUNNING
SBTaylor 2 (6, 2nd base off Ferris/Gonzalez, 2nd base off Sylvest/Gonzalez); Williams (4, 2nd base off Jones, E/Gonzalez).
POWilliams (1st base by Ferris).
FIELDING
EMalpass (1, fielding); Holt (4, fielding).
Outfield assistsMalpass (Smolinski at 2nd base).
PBSparrer (3).
DP(Williams-Taylor-Torrez).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.29
|1.0
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|11.81
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|14.54
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|9.0
|9
|6
|4
|5
|7
|1
WP:Ferris.
Balk:Child 2.
HBP:Malpass (by Child); Taylor (by Sylvest).
Pitch timer violations:Solier (batter timer).
Pitches-strikes:Ferris 60-32; Child 45-26; Sylvest 32-13; Jones, E 44-24; Toole 48-34; Bilderback 31-15; Knoll 27-18; Moss 23-12; Barna 17-10.
Groundouts-flyouts:Ferris 4-3; Child 1-1; Sylvest 0-2; Jones, E 2-1; Toole 3-0; Bilderback 3-1; Knoll 2-3; Moss 0-1; Barna 1-1.
Batters faced:Ferris 16; Child 11; Sylvest 9; Jones, E 10; Toole 12; Bilderback 9; Knoll 9; Moss 6; Barna 4.
Umpires:HP: Trey Neville. 1B: William Evans.
Weather:80 degrees, Overcast.
Wind:8 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch:6:56 PM.
T:3:03.
Att:1,132.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 17, 2025