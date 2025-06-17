Pulaski takes first of two from Coal Cats

The Pulaski River Turtles beat the Tri-State Coal Cats, 9-6 Tuesday night in historic Calfee Park.

The win gives Pulaski second place in the Appalachian League’s East Division at 7-4 on the season.

The two teams tangle again Wednesday night in Pulaski before the River Turtles hit the highway to Johnson City on Thurday.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – TS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS CF 5 0 1 1 0 3 .281 .816 2B 5 0 2 0 0 1 .318 .725 C 5 0 0 0 0 0 .368 .876 3B 4 3 2 1 1 1 .387 1.214 DH 3 1 0 0 1 1 .400 .967 SS 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235 .551 1B 3 1 2 1 1 0 .290 .760 RF 2 0 0 0 2 0 .240 .601 LF 3 0 0 1 0 1 .130 .627 Totals 34 6 9 5 5 7 BATTING 2B Maggy (6, Toole). HR Maggy (1, 8th inning off Moss, 0 on, 0 out). TB Maggy 6; Mineo; Murray 2; Smolinski 2; Solier 2. RBI Gonzalez-Febo (5); Maggy (10); Mineo (1); Murray (4); Smolinski (2). Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Kosko; Gonzalez; Gonzalez-Febo. SF Gonzalez-Febo. GIDP Kosko. Team RISP 4-for-9. Team LOB 7. FIELDING E Maggy (3, fielding); Murray (4, dropped foul). Pickoffs Ferris (Williams at 1st base). PB Gonzalez (3). Pitchers – TS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 3.0 3 4 2 4 1 2 3.38 2.0 2 1 1 2 1 0 9.00 1.0 2 4 4 3 1 0 22.09 2.0 3 0 0 1 3 0 0.00 Totals 8.0 10 9 7 10 6 2 Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS 2B 5 1 2 0 1 1 .355 .907 SS 2 3 1 2 2 1 .310 .929 DH 4 1 1 1 1 0 .333 .897 RF 4 1 1 1 1 0 .267 .828 3B 4 1 2 0 1 1 .241 .752 C 2 1 0 0 3 0 .143 .546 1B 4 1 1 2 1 1 .138 .600 LF 4 0 1 2 0 1 .229 .788 CF 5 0 1 0 0 1 .132 .391 Totals 34 9 10 8 10 6 BATTING 2B Malpass (5, Sylvest). HR Torrez (1, 2nd inning off Ferris, 0 on, 0 out); Taylor (1, 2nd inning off Ferris, 1 on, 2 out). TB Drexler; Holt 2; Malpass 2; Ricketts; Taylor 4; Torrez 4; Williams 2; Wisdom. RBI Malpass 2 (5); Ricketts (11); Taylor 2 (10); Torrez 2 (3); Wisdom (10). 2-out RBI Torrez; Malpass 2; Taylor 2. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Ricketts 2; Williams 2; Wisdom; Sparrer 2; Drexler 4. Team RISP 4-for-17. Team LOB 13. BASERUNNING SB Taylor 2 (6, 2nd base off Ferris/Gonzalez, 2nd base off Sylvest/Gonzalez); Williams (4, 2nd base off Jones, E/Gonzalez). PO Williams (1st base by Ferris). FIELDING E Malpass (1, fielding); Holt (4, fielding). Outfield assists Malpass (Smolinski at 2nd base). PB Sparrer (3). DP (Williams-Taylor-Torrez). Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 3.0 3 1 0 1 3 0 1.29 1.0 3 4 3 2 0 0 11.81 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 1.0 1 1 1 2 1 1 14.54 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 9 6 4 5 7 1