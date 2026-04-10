Pulaski walks off against Blacksburg, falls to HV

Staff Report

Pulaski County last Thursday won a walk-off victory 10-9 over Blacksburg, before dropping a hard-fought 8-5 contest to Hidden Valley this past Tuesday.

In the win over the Bruins, Cade Souder came up with the big hit in the bottom of the seventh. With the score tied at nine, Souder ripped a double to score the winning run.

Souder had three hits on the day in four at bats, knocking in two runs. He also had two stolen bases.

The Cougars never quit during the game and actually trailed 9-2 into the bottom of the sixth before scoring a big seven runs in the home half of the inning.

Konner Furrow got the win in relief for the Cougars.

In Tuesday’s loss to Hidden Valley, Pulaski County jumped on the Titans early with a two-run first inning.

Hidden Valley responded, however, in their home half of the first with three runs.

Souder, Kaleb Sartin and Seth Carter all had two hits on the day to lead the Cougars.

Cole Hutton started on the mound for Pulaski County before giving way to Furrow who was charged with the loss.

The loss evened the season record for Pulaski County at 3-3. The Cougars’ next game is Monday at 5 p.m. when they host Lord Botetourt.