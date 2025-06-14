Pulaski whips Bristol, 8-4
Pulaski beat Bristol tonight, 8-4 in Appalachian League action.
The River Turtles broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.
The win gives Pulaski a 6-3 record on the season.
Pulaski remains in Bristol on Sunday before the league takes a day off on Monday.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
WilliamsLF
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|.935
|
Toole2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.321
|.870
|
WisdomDH
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.304
|.955
|
TaylorSS
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.297
|.827
|
Holt3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|.695
|
Torrez1B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.087
|.363
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|.559
|
MalpassRF
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.241
|.829
|
DrexlerCF
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.133
|.424
|
Totals
|31
|8
|9
|7
|11
|9
BATTING
2BWilliams (2, Smith); Malpass (4, Hamilton).
TBKoerner 2; Malpass 3; Taylor; Toole; Torrez; Williams 3.
RBIDrexler (2); Malpass 2 (2); Taylor 2 (7); Toole (7); Wisdom (9).
2-out RBIWisdom; Taylor 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Holt 3.
Team RISP4-for-13.
Team LOB11.
BASERUNNING
SBTaylor (3, 2nd base off Buczkowski/Wright).
CSTaylor (1, 3rd base by Buczkowski/Wright); Williams (1, 2nd base by Savona/Wright).
POTorrez (2nd base by Smith).
FIELDING
PickoffsJurecka (Wright at 1st base).
PBKoerner 2 (5).
DP(Toole-Taylor-Torrez).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|6.0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0.00
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5.40
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6.00
|
Totals
|9.0
|9
|4
|3
|4
|11
|0
|Batters – BRS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|.870
|
Gillen1B
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.647
|1.667
|
Dobson2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.400
|1.033
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|.804
|
a-YoungPH-3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.769
|
WalkerCF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|.592
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|.779
|
GrayDH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|.484
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.893
|
RevordRF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.211
|.611
|
Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|11
a-Grounded out for Patterson in the 8th.;
BATTING
2BDeBoskie, P 2 (4, Brown, Pankey); Gillen (1, Brown).
TBAlexander; DeBoskie, P 4; Dobson; Gillen 3; Patterson; Revord; Wright.
RBIAlexander (2); DeBoskie, P (7); Gillen (6); Revord (2).
2-out RBIRevord; DeBoskie, P.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outPatterson; Dobson; Gillen; Walker.
GIDPGray.
Team RISP2-for-11.
Team LOB7.
BASERUNNING
SBWalker (1, 2nd base off Jurecka/Koerner).
POWright (1st base by Jurecka).
FIELDING
Outfield assistsDeBoskie, P (Malpass at 2nd base).
PickoffsSmith (Torrez at 2nd base).
DP(DeBoskie, P-Dobson-Gillen-Patterson).
|Pitchers – BRS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|0
|9.00
|1.0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36.00
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|13.50
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|13.50
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9.00
|
Totals
|9.0
|9
|8
|8
|11
|9
|0
WP:Pankey; Buczkowski.
HBP:Torrez (by Smith); Holt (by Buczkowski); Koerner (by Savona); Drexler (by Barber).
Pitches-strikes:Jurecka 82-52; Brown 37-20; Pankey 17-10; Smith 72-35; Buczkowski 34-14; Savona 39-20; Hamilton 34-17; Barber 17-10.
Groundouts-flyouts:Jurecka 6-3; Brown 1-1; Pankey 0-2; Smith 3-0; Buczkowski 1-0; Savona 1-1; Hamilton 1-0; Barber 0-1.
Batters faced:Jurecka 23; Brown 9; Pankey 6; Smith 15; Buczkowski 8; Savona 11; Hamilton 7; Barber 5.
Inherited runners-scored:Buczkowski 2-2.
Ejections:State Liners third baseman Chris Patterson ejected by HP umpire Nate Grant (8th).
Umpires:HP: Nate Grant. 1B: Cade Williamson.
Weather:80 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:8 mph, L To R.
First pitch:7:01 PM.
T:3:12.
Att:512.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 14, 2025