Pulaski whips Bristol, 8-4

Pulaski whips Bristol, 8-4Pulaski beat Bristol tonight, 8-4 in Appalachian League action.

The River Turtles broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.

The win gives Pulaski a 6-3 record on the season.

Pulaski remains in Bristol on Sunday before the league takes a day off on Monday.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
WilliamsLF
 6 0 2 0 0 1 .348 .935
Toole2B
 3 1 1 1 2 2 .321 .870
WisdomDH
 2 1 0 1 3 0 .304 .955
TaylorSS
 4 0 1 2 1 1 .297 .827
Holt3B
 3 1 0 0 1 1 .182 .695
Torrez1B
 3 2 1 0 1 0 .087 .363
KoernerC
 4 1 2 0 0 1 .211 .559
MalpassRF
 4 2 2 2 1 2 .241 .829
DrexlerCF
 2 0 0 1 2 1 .133 .424
Totals
 31 8 9 7 11 9
BATTING

2BWilliams (2, Smith); Malpass (4, Hamilton).
TBKoerner 2; Malpass 3; Taylor; Toole; Torrez; Williams 3.
RBIDrexler (2); Malpass 2 (2); Taylor 2 (7); Toole (7); Wisdom (9).
2-out RBIWisdom; Taylor 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Holt 3.
Team RISP4-for-13.
Team LOB11.
BASERUNNING

SBTaylor (3, 2nd base off Buczkowski/Wright).
CSTaylor (1, 3rd base by Buczkowski/Wright); Williams (1, 2nd base by Savona/Wright).
POTorrez (2nd base by Smith).
FIELDING

PickoffsJurecka (Wright at 1st base).
PBKoerner 2 (5).
DP(Toole-Taylor-Torrez).
Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Jurecka(W, 2-0)
 6.0 4 1 0 3 7 0 0.00
Brown
 2.0 2 1 1 1 4 0 5.40
Pankey
 1.0 3 2 2 0 0 0 6.00
Totals
 9.0 9 4 3 4 11 0
Batters – BRS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
DeBoskie, PLF
 4 1 2 1 1 0 .303 .870
Gillen1B
 5 0 2 1 0 1 .647 1.667
Dobson2B
 4 0 1 0 0 3 .400 1.033
Patterson3B
 2 0 1 0 1 1 .323 .804
a-YoungPH-3B
 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 .769
WalkerCF
 3 1 0 0 1 1 .125 .592
AlexanderSS
 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308 .779
GrayDH
 3 0 0 0 1 0 .211 .484
WrightC
 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 .893
RevordRF
 4 1 1 1 0 3 .211 .611
Totals
 34 4 9 4 4 11
a-Grounded out for Patterson in the 8th.;
BATTING

2BDeBoskie, P 2 (4, Brown, Pankey); Gillen (1, Brown).
TBAlexander; DeBoskie, P 4; Dobson; Gillen 3; Patterson; Revord; Wright.
RBIAlexander (2); DeBoskie, P (7); Gillen (6); Revord (2).
2-out RBIRevord; DeBoskie, P.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outPatterson; Dobson; Gillen; Walker.
GIDPGray.
Team RISP2-for-11.
Team LOB7.
BASERUNNING

SBWalker (1, 2nd base off Jurecka/Koerner).
POWright (1st base by Jurecka).
FIELDING

Outfield assistsDeBoskie, P (Malpass at 2nd base).
PickoffsSmith (Torrez at 2nd base).
DP(DeBoskie, P-Dobson-Gillen-Patterson).
Pitchers – BRS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Smith(L, 0-1)
 3.0 1 2 2 5 3 0 9.00
Buczkowski
 1.0 2 4 4 3 1 0 36.00
Savona
 3.0 3 1 1 1 2 0 13.50
Hamilton
 1.0 2 1 1 2 2 0 13.50
Barber
 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 9.00
Totals
 9.0 9 8 8 11 9 0
WP:Pankey; Buczkowski.
HBP:Torrez (by Smith); Holt (by Buczkowski); Koerner (by Savona); Drexler (by Barber).
Pitches-strikes:Jurecka 82-52; Brown 37-20; Pankey 17-10; Smith 72-35; Buczkowski 34-14; Savona 39-20; Hamilton 34-17; Barber 17-10.
Groundouts-flyouts:Jurecka 6-3; Brown 1-1; Pankey 0-2; Smith 3-0; Buczkowski 1-0; Savona 1-1; Hamilton 1-0; Barber 0-1.
Batters faced:Jurecka 23; Brown 9; Pankey 6; Smith 15; Buczkowski 8; Savona 11; Hamilton 7; Barber 5.
Inherited runners-scored:Buczkowski 2-2.
Ejections:State Liners third baseman Chris Patterson ejected by HP umpire Nate Grant (8th).
Umpires:HP: Nate Grant. 1B: Cade Williamson.
Weather:80 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:8 mph, L To R.
First pitch:7:01 PM.
T:3:12.
Att:512.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 14, 2025