Pulaski wins its season opener

The Pulaski River Turtles overcame a nine-run first inning by the Kingsport Axmen to win a tie-breaker and claim their season opener Thursday in Calfee Park, 10-10.

Pulaski scored seven runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 10 apiece.

The big hits for Pulaski in the big inning were from designated hitter Brayden Ricketts with two aboard. Later in the inning second baseman Noah Toole hit a grand slam for the Turtles.

The three hour and 33 minute contest was attended by 1,436 fans.

The two teams lock horns again Friday night at Calfee Park. Gametime is 7 p.m.