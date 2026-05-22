Pulaski’s Hickman appointed by Governor to African American Advisory Board

|RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced the following board appointments.
“Today’s appointments reflect the depth of talent and dedication that exists across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Each of these leaders shares my commitment to public service and finding solutions that deliver for communities in every region of Virginia. I know they will strengthen the boards and commissions they are joining.”
African American Advisory Board
- Dr. Michael Hickman of Pulaski, Retired Public School Educator, Pulaski County Public Schools
- Tylen Hazard of Richmond, Regional Account Executive, AbbVie
- Maryn Campbell of Chesterfield, Policy Analyst, Legal Aid Justice Center