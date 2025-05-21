Pulaski’s Nelson named HR Director at Wythe County Community Hospital

Wytheville, Virginia – Wythe County Community Hospital is proud to announce that Rachel Nelson has accepted the position of Human Resources Director. Nelson will be leading People Services for Wythe County Community Hospital as well as Wythe Physician Practices.

Nelson is an accomplished Human Resources Director with five years of progressive experience in the healthcare setting. She leads HR operations with a strong focus on employee relations and engagement, playing a key role in fostering a positive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace culture. With a strong commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, Nelson strives to align HR initiatives with WCCH’s mission of making communities healthier.

“We are excited for Rachel to join our team at WCCH. Our hospital is more than just a place of work, it’s a community. Rachel’s expertise in healthcare human resources will help us attract, develop, and retain the best talent in the healthcare industry. Rachel’s leadership will positively impact our team and our patients,” said WCCH Chief Executive Officer Vicki Parks.

Nelson brings a strategic yet people-centered approach to HR leadership, partnering with hospital leadership to support talent development, organizational effectiveness, and staff well-being. Her expertise in resolving complex employee relations matters and driving engagement initiatives has helped strengthen workforce morale and retention across all levels of organizations.

A Southwest Virginia native, Nelson and holds a strong commitment to serving the area she was raised in and still resides.

Nelson is currently enrolled in a dual program Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Human Resources and Master of Business Administration, demonstrating her commitment to continuous professional growth and leadership excellence in the dynamic healthcare environment.