Rachel Nixon Ernest, born January 1, 1949 to Winfred and Sarah Killen Nixon, went home Sunday, September 7, 2025 to see her parents, her husband Lester Ernest and three brothers Donnie, Terry and Alvin Nixon.

She is survived by her

Children & spouses – Sarah (Tim) Gilliland – Sand Springs, OK, Nancy (James) Radford – Spotsylvania, VA, Lester (Cindy) Ernest – Broken Arrow, OK

5 Grandchildren 11 Great Grandchildren

Sister – Ann N. Vaughan – Pulaski

There will be no services as per Rachel’s request, she will be laid to rest at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin, Virginia).

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.